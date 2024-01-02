Jewish teen assaulted, called ‘w****’ in US mall for wearing IDF sweater

The 16-year-old girl had been out shopping with her 12-year-old sibling and parents when she was attacked.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
American Dream mall is pictured after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy closed indoor shopping malls, to avoid the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., March 18, 2020. (photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)
A 16-year-old Jewish teenager was shopping with her family at a mall in New Jersey when she was accosted by pro-Palestinian protesters, the Jewish Chronicle and Daily Mail reported on 2 January. The girl had been wearing an IDF sweatshirt at the time, a popular clothing item often worn by teens returning from a gap year or trip to Israel, which could be the reason she was targeted with the abuse.

The teenager, who was with her parents and 12-year-old sibling, was pushed at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. The attacker shouted “You're a w****, your mother is a w****, your grandmother is a w****" and yelled "free Palestine," the JC reported. 

The father attempted to break the attacker’s contact with his daughter, pushing her away, and the mother stressed “You’re cursing my child.” The mother asked the woman, “Have you ever been [to Israel?]” The attacker eventually responds “I am from Palestine” in an American accent as she continues to curse at the family and scream.

Photo of the attackers shared by Stop Antisemitism (credit: screenshot)
Response to the incident

The American Dream Mall is known for having kosher dining options and being a location frequented often by local Orthodox Jewry. 

The incident has inspired concerns for locals, as one X user expressed, “American dream mall is about 10 minutes away from my house, makes me sick to know people like this exist near me. I don’t care if you’re a Jew or a Muslim, you have no right to assault people you disagree with. Hope these 2 are identified by law enforcement as they present a real danger to civilians.”

Another social media user wrote “I’ve been to this mall a dozen times. It’s frequented by a lot of religious Jews. Since October 7th, I avoid wearing a kippah in public and didn’t wear it when I was at this mall two weeks ago.”



