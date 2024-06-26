Six Jewish youths attacked outside Paris cinema

Six Jewish youths were physically attacked outside a Paris cinema on Saturday, according to French politicians and media.

Paris District 17 Mayor Geoffroy Boulard on Sunday condemned an antisemitic attack on several minors in his district, outside a movie theatre in the So Ouest shopping center. Boulard said on social media that he was in contact with the Paris Police about the incident.

"I trust the Police Department investigators to find the perpetrators of this intolerable attack and the justice system to pronounce the penalties provided for in such circumstances," Boulard said on X.

Le Figaro reported on Sunday that three individuals approached the six minors, leveled antisemitic insults, and struck two of the victims. The minors then fled the scene to a nearby police position.

Collectif Nous Vivrons on Sunday condemned the incident, declaring that "Every day we witness antisemitic violence in our country."

'Waiting for actions, not just words'

"So many French people of Jewish faith who every day suffer in their daily lives," said the counter-antisemitism group. "It's not just words we're waiting for. It's actions." Israel supporters hold flags as they protest, following Hamas' biggest attack on Israel in years, in Paris, France, October 9, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

The incident came several days after the antisemitic gang-rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl in the Parisian suburb of Courbevoie.

Boulard said in a statement on Monday in response to the incident that "The horror of antisemitism directly threatens our republican pact," explaining that President Emmanuel Macron's proposed "Discussion hour" on racism and antisemitism proposed on Wednesday was not enough. Boulard said that awareness could not "replace the necessary strengthening of the law to combat this nauseating scourge in all its forms."