Professor Shai Davidai speaks out against antisemitism and hate on college campuses

Professor Shai Davidai, an assistant professor of Management at Columbia University Business School and confirmed speaker at November’s Global Conference for Israel, has been a vocal advocate against antisemitism and support for terrorism on U.S. college campuses in the wake of October 7. In a recent interview on the IsraelCast podcast, Professor Davidai shared his personal experiences and insights about the eruption of Jew hatred on college campuses.

"I wasn't observing a difference in politics, I wasn't observing a difference in ideology, I was observing hate," said Davidai, recounting an incident on October 12th where 800 students were chanting and celebrating on Columbia's campus. "Their hate was not towards the government; it's not towards a policy, it's for the existence of Israel as a homeland for the Jewish people. That was the thing that really spurred me into action."

Davidai emphasized the importance of non-Jewish individuals standing up and fighting against antisemitism alongside the Jewish community. "We need as many non-Jewish individuals as possible to stand up and fight with us," he said. "It's important to fight with the skills that we have."

Despite facing personal attacks and hate mail for his advocacy, he remains committed to fighting for what he believes in. "I have to keep my humanity," he said. "Hamas started this war [and] civilian casualties are awful."

Davidai also called on Columbia University to take action against student organizations that have engaged in terrorizing Jewish students on campus. "The university must adopt a definition of antisemitism," he said, noting that the U.S. government and president have already accepted such a definition.

Looking ahead, he believes that protests and antisemitism on college campuses will continue. However, he is determined to stand his ground and fight for the rights of Jewish students. "No one should be closeted for their identity," he said. "It's just important to prepare yourself, educate yourself."

Davidai's message to students and parents is clear: "Nothing has changed academically; the only thing that has changed is the level of acceptance of antisemitism."

While the situation on college campuses across the U.S. continues to deteriorate, Jewish National Fund-USA is supporting students through its College Campus Resources Toolkit, which provides students with a platform to directly report occurrences of antisemitism to their college administration while also providing information on organizations that can assist.

