Jewish cemetery in Montreal desecrated with stone Nazi swastikas

A Montreal Jewish cemetery was desecrated over the weekend when pebbles on gravestones were arranged in the shape of Nazi swastikas, Canadian politicians and Jewish groups said on Tuesday.

Hampstead mayor Jeremy Levi condemned the Kehal Israel cemetery memorial park's vandalism, in which the stones traditionally placed on graves out of respect and to mark a visit were misappropriated.

"It is absolutely abhorrent and revolting to defile the dead with swastikas," Levi said on social media.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the ruling federal Liberal party for rising levels of antisemitism in Canada, calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take action or a Conservative-led government would.

Jewish groups respond to vandalism

Bnai Brith Canada leveled blame at Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, demanding she take action to protect the safety and dignity of the Jewish community.

"This is not an isolated incident, but part of a disturbing pattern of unchecked and unmitigated antisemitism plaguing the city," said Bnai Brith. "The Jewish community in Montreal deserves safety and respect, yet we are repeatedly confronted with blatant acts of antisemitism that undermine Canadian values."

StandWithUs Canada said on Instagram that taking "the Jewish tradition of placing stones on a loved one’s grave and morphing it into evil hints at the depths that antisemites are willing to sink."

The incident was intended for intimidation and the instillation of fear in the Jewish community, said SWU.