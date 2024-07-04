Jewish Canadian MP called Neo-Nazi, 'get out of Canada' in flyers

Mount Royal Member of Parliament Anthony Housefather was called a Neo-Nazi in flyers posted in Montreal, the Canadian Jewish politician said on Tuesday.

"Get out of Canada," said the poster with a Nazi flag and a modified Israeli flag with a swastika instead of a star of David. "Zionism equals terrorism."

The flyer also compared Housefather's statements about the Jewish community's role in building Canada to that of building Nazi Germany.

Housefather said in response on social media that his family had been in Canada since the 19th century and would not be leaving.

"You may not like what I have to say but I will keep saying it and I will keep being a proud Jew and a Zionist," Housefather said on X. Montreal Holocaust Musuem (credit: VIRGINIEWENGLENSKI VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/CC BY-SA 4.0 HTTPS://CREATIVECOMMONS.ORG/LICENSES/BY-SA/4.0)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that he was angry about the "antisemitic" and "disgusting" incident.

Trudeau's statement

"Jewish Canadians indeed helped build this country and will always have a home here," said Trudeau. "We stand with you, and the entire community, against this hate."

Special Envoy for Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism Deborah Lyons said on social media that the sign was not only targeting Housefather but al Jewish Canadians, most of whom identified as Zionists.

Housefather has been set to assume an official government role for combatting antisemitism, but the move had been delayed, the CBC had reported.