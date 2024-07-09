Pro-Israel Malmo Pride Parade marchers assaulted by gang

Several pro-Israel participants of the Malmo Pride Parade were assaulted by a gang of men after the event on Saturday, the Southern Region Swedish Police confirmed on Tuesday.

The police have opened an investigation into the case, in which the attackers are suspected of offenses that included molestation, assault, and attempted assault. "The Swedish police take this type of crime very seriously and we are actively working on the current case," said a police spokesperson.

BREAKING:Swedish police confirms that 3 participants of the Malmö Gay Pride Parade in Sweden were beaten up for wearing Stars of David.The migrant men who attacked them said:- “Do you support killing children?”- “You f*cking f*ggots”- “You think I won’t hit a f*g?” pic.twitter.com/fa4OoMpKzM — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 8, 2024

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows a group of pride participants wearing rainbow garments and flags, some with stars of David emblazoned on them. One attendee had an Israeli flag, which was snatched by the men who appeared to be of Middle Eastern extraction. Protest against Israeli participation in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, in Malmo (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

Police open investigation

In the footage, which police confirmed depicted the incident they were investigating, men drove up alongside the pride marchers in the street verbally harassing them. They exited the vehicle, and were joined by other people in the harrying of the group. One woman in a keffiyeh appeared to attempt to intervene in the violence.

Malo Pride reportedly only became aware of the assault on Monday, and said that it condemned the violence.

Organizers are set to meet to evaluate the 2024 Malmo pride, and will reportedly discuss the matter at the meeting.