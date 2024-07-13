Hassidic Jewish man harassed in NYC, accused of not being a 'real Jew'

"Black people is the real Jews," a man repeatedly says as he follows a Hassidic Jewish man in New York City, social media footage posted on Friday shows.

"So go start wearing tzitzit. Go follow the Bible," the Jewish man responds. "If you think you're Jewish, start doing what the Bible says. Start following the Bible."

"Free Palestine, man," the man says as the Jewish man enters a building.

Was the man part of the Black Hebrew Israelites?

Comments on posts of the video on social media have referenced the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, where their main belief is that only African Americans are the genuine descendants of biblical Jews.

In November 2022, Hundreds of followers of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement marched through New York City following NBA player Kyrie Irving sharing a link on social media to a documentary that advocated for the organization's beliefs. Kyrie Irving speaks during a postgame press conference, Jan. 1, 2024. (credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)

The organization's beliefs continued to be further publicized that year when rapper Kanye West wrote an infamous tweet stating that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people."

Michael Starr contributed to this report.