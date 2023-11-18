I f***ed a Jewish b****’: Kanye’s new song reopens antisemitism wounds

Kanye West’s new song ‘Vulture,’ made in partnership with T Dolla $ign and DJ Pharris, has shown little has changed for the artist named ‘Antisemite of the Year’ by StopAntisemitism in 2022.

The song, released on the evening of November 17, has some controversial lyrics, including “How I'm antisemitic? I just f***ed a Jewish b****” in the third verse.

The above line is followed with “I just f***ed Scooter’s b**** and we ran up like the Olympics.”

Scooter Braun, Kanye’s former manager, has an ex-wife who is Jewish. Kanye parted with the manager on unhappy terms. Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

Kanye's history of antisemitism

This is not the first time that Kanye has used musical channels to target his anger toward the Jewish community. In September, the Jerusalem Post published an article on Kanye’s song ‘Israel’ which listed his experience during his publicly antisemitic declarations in the previous year.

Kanye’s antisemitic ideology became increasingly known to the public after he posted on X that he would go “death con 3” on Jewish people. He continued to make more antisemitic comments like “I like Hitler” as public outrage grew.