Michigan Imam accuses Israel of harvesting Palestinian organs, praises terrorist leaders in sermon

During a series of ceremonies commemorating the month of Muharram in the Shiite Hadi Institute Youth Community Center in Dearborn, Michigan, on July 7 and 8, 2024, Imam Usama Abdulghani accused the Israeli military of skinning Palestinians and harvesting their organs, seen in a video published by MEMRI (The Middle East Media Research Institute) on Thursday.

Abdulghani stated, “There are a group of people in this world who, for 270 days, are facing the worst kind of atrocities imaginable. Now, the Yazids and Shemirs of today would like you and I to believe history began on October 7. No, history did not begin on October 7. These are people who regularly describe their military incursions as ‘mowing the lawn,’ so when you see them skinning the Palestinians or harvesting their organs or butchering…so imagine a group of people surrounded for so long by these kinds [of people], the worst of Allah’s creation.”

The tenth day of Muharram is Ashura, the holiday commemorating the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. On this day, according to Islamic history, Muhammad’s grandson Hussein and his family were killed by Muslim forces loyal to a different individual in pursuit of leadership.

The caliphate of Yazid ibn Mu'awiya ibn Abi Sufyan, known as Yazid I, was characterized by the death of Muhammad's grandson and the start of the Second Fitna, a period of general disorder and civil war.

Abu al-Sabigha Shamir ibn Dhi al-Jawshan, known as Shemir, was the Arab military commander who killed Muhammad’s grandson. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers his first address since the October conflict between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel, from an unspecified location in Lebanon, in this screenshot taken from video obtained November 3, 2023 (credit: AL-MANAR VIA REUTERS)

Earlier in his speech, the Michigan Imam praised Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah for his piety and knowledge and quoted Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in support of the supreme leader.

Support for terrorist leaders

"When we are raising these children, who will be the soldiers of the Mahdi, we know what we are looking for…Inshallah, we are hoping to give our children a fighting chance to be in the army of the Mahdi,” Imam Abdulghani began. The Mahdi is a figure that appears at the end of the world to rid the world of injustice and evil. The Mahdi Army was an Iraqi Shia terrorist organization created by Muqtada al-Sadr in June 2003 and disbanded in 2008.

"So we want our children to be able to understand when they hear [Hezbollah leader] Hassan Nasrallah say that we are in Karbala, we are remembering Karbala, and we are in Karbala. We want our kids, the children, to get it, to understand,” Abdulghani stated.

“When somebody is at the level of piety and knowledge like Hassan Nasrallah when he says a statement like that, is he not aware of the hadiths that talk about the status of Hussein?” Abdulghani then rhetorically asked.

"Why does he say that Imam Khamenei is the 'Hussein of the time?' Why does the [Iranian Supreme] Leader say – may Allah protect him and keep him for us until he takes us to the Mahdi. Why does the Leader say that the war in Gaza isn't a war between Gaza, Hamas, and Israel, this is Truth vs. Falsehood, all of faith vs. all of arrogance. Why would they say these things? Why do they connect the dots?” the Imam added.