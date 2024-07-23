Chicago bookstore removes novel from book club poll due to 'Zionist' author, sparking controversy

Chicago book store City Lit Books removed a book from the poll for their September book club because the author is a supposedly a ‘Zionist,’ according to leaked emails.

The novel ‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’ was removed from the poll for the Pretty in Paperback book club after participants approached the moderator “to express discomfort with this title,” the store said in an Instagram statement on Sunday.

“It was brought to my attention that the author Gabrielle Zevin is a Zionist and I am not comfortable having us reading something by her, especially knowing people would buy it from the store and she would receive monetary support from us,” assistant manager Charlie Schumann allegedly wrote in the leaked email.

Schumann urged those who wanted to read the book to borrow it from the library and “read it critically.”

The store acknowledged on Sunday that it would have been better to open the discussion to the group rather than unilaterally make the decision. Khalid Khandakji waits for customers at The Popular Bookstore, in the Old City of Nablus, West Bank, July 27, 2022 (credit: MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE)

In the statement, the store also denied rumors that it had as banning or censoring the book, or that the decision was motivated by antisemitism.

City Lit Books employees subjected to threats and hateful remarks

“City Lit Books will always proudly carry, read, and display books written by Jewish authors,” said the store. “We will continue to welcome and host Jewish authors in our space. We understand that due to current political events Jewish people have been victims of unfair scrutiny and we sincerely apologise to all of those who have been subjected to that response.”

The store limited the option to comment to its social media posts, claiming that its employees had been subjected to threats and homophobic and transphobic remarks.

Chicagoans for Palestine came out in support for the book store, echoing accusations about pro-Israel threats, which it’s said was typical of Zionists.

The City Lit Book store has a monthly book club for Palestinian literature, which the NGO claiming that the club has been subject to “anti-Palestinian racism.”

“With such horrific brutality, a book club that centers Palestinian literature and authors can never be apolitical, not can it avoid being a target of those in favor of genocide,” said CFP. “Our book club has nothing to do with the original incident.”

New York Congressman Ritchie Torres in a social media post on Monday accused the store of institutionalising antisemitism by excluding most Jews who identify as Zionists.

“Since most Jews are Zionists, the ban is tantamount to putting up a sign that reads: ‘No Jews Allowed,’” said Torres.