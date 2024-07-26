NJ man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2022 spree of violent antisemitic attacks

A New Jersey man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release for a spate of attacks on Orthodox Jewish men in Lakewood, New Jersey in April 2022.

Dion Marsh, 29, pleaded guilty before US District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi in February to five counts of hate crimes and one count of carjacking. He admitted to “willfully causing bodily injury to five victims, and attempting to kill and cause injuries with dangerous weapons to four of them, all because they were Jewish,” said a statement from the US Attorney’s Office, District of New Jersey. In January, Marsh also pleaded guilty to one state charge of terrorism.

Lakewood is a fast-growing city in central New Jersey with a large haredi Orthodox population, and is home to Beth Medrash Govoha, the largest yeshiva outside of Israel.

“These victims were targeted by Marsh because of the way they were dressed, which is in accordance with their religious beliefs,” James E. Dennehy, an FBI special agent in charge in Newark, said in a statement Tuesday. “They have that right in this country.” An Orthodox woman pushes a stroller in Lakewood, N.J. in 2013. The population in the largely haredi Orthodox town has boomed in the past couple of decades, and haredi families are looking to move to neighboring towns (credit: DENNIS FRAEVICH/FLICKR VIA JTA)

The attacks

Marsh had forced an Orthodox man out of his car, assaulting him in the process before taking control of the car and driving it away. Hours later, in another car, Marsh rammed another Orthodox man in an attempt to kill him. About 40 minutes later, he rammed a third visibly Orthodox man. Less than an hour after that, back in the car he stole from the first victim, he rammed a fourth visibly Orthodox man and also stabbed him in the chest. Later that night, Marsh hit another visibly Orthodox pedestrian with the car, breaking several of his bones.

The Secure Community Network, a national Jewish security organization, applauded the efforts of law enforcement agencies to pursue the case, as well as the sentence.

“Jewish people in the United States should not have to fear for their safety simply for living their faith proudly in public,” SCN said in a statement. “By imposing a strong sentence, our justice system sends a clear message that hate crimes against the Jewish community will not be tolerated and that the United States government is making it a priority to ensure our community feels safe engaging in daily life.”