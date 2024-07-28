Lawsuit hits protest groups, funder over Pico-Robertson synagogue riots

Two anti-Israel groups that organized the Los Angeles Pico-Robertson synagogue riot and one of their funders were named as defendants in a federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday, the StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice announced on Thursday.

Seven members of SWU and local Jewish residents filed the complaint with the Central California District Court against Code Pink, the Palestinian Youth Movement, and the WESPAC Foundation.

The complaint argues that on June 23, anti-Israel protesters violated the 1994 Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances & Places of Religious Worship (FACE) Act by preventing Jewish residents from attending religious services and an Aliyah event. The filing explained that Aliyah is part of Jewish religious doctrine, and the seminar that day was about the process of immigration to Israel as much as about the purchase of property in the Jewish state.

In contradiction with the FACE Act, which prohibits threats of force and physical obstruction to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship, protesters from Code Pink and PYM blockaded and prevented Jewish residents from entering the Adas Torah Synagogue. One of the parties filing was punched in the face and had their nose broken when the anti-Israel protests devolved into riots.

“Targeting Jewish families on their way to exercise their religious freedom at a house of worship is abhorrent and has no place in modern society,” said SWU CLJ director Carly Gammill. “The organizers of this antisemitic riot need to learn they cannot use violence and intimidation to deprive Jews of their First Amendment rights – and that we are here to help the Jewish community ensure that our laws are enforced to their fullest extent.” Pro-Palestine supporters, protesting against violence in the Gaza strip, march on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California July 20, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn)

Ahead of the riots, local Code Pink and PYM chapters shared social media posts about an Israeli real estate event being held on June 23 in which "stolen Palestinian land" was being sold.

Protesters, some of them wearing masks and goggles, and others according to the filing even wearing green Hamas headbands, brandished make-shift weapons and bear-spray and surrounded the house of worship. Jewish community members were injured when clashing with the activists.

Seeking justice in LA

The complaint is seeking damages for violent and nonviolent violations of the FACE Act.

Code Pink and PYM have been heavily involved with post-October 7 protests, including through the Shut it Down For Palestine coalition. WESPAC is notable for its role in facilitating donations for pro-Palestinian organizations like PYM that lack tax-exempt status. PYM now appears to conduct online donations through Goodbricks.

The SWU lawsuit is the second against the two groups over the June 23 riot in the Jewish-majority Los Angeles neighborhood. On July 10, Ronen Helmann launched a suit against Code Pink and PYM for their conspiring to violate his 1st Amendment right to worship and the violence and chaos they caused.