Antisemitic protestors chant "Heil Hitler" during Israel-Paraguay soccer match at Paris Olympics

A group of antisemitic protesters chanted “Heil Hitler” from the stands during Israel’s men’s team soccer match against Paraguay at the Paris Olympics over the weekend. Along with the Nazi salute, the group waved Palestinian flags.

The protesters chanted other hateful rhetoric while booing the Israeli team as they rose for their national hymn at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night. Multiple audience members were seen raising large signs that read “Genocide Olympics.”

Protestors removed from stadium

The anti-Israel demonstrators were promptly removed from the stadium, and no further antisemitic incidences were reported. A Paris Olympic organizer commented, “Paris 2024 strongly condemns these acts. A complaint has been lodged by Paris 2024, which is at the disposal of the authorities to assist with the investigation.”

Paris 2024 Olympics - Football - Men's Group D - Israel vs Paraguay - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - July 27, 2024. A fan displays the flag of Palestine in the stands. (credit: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters)

Further, the Paris public prosecutor’s office publicly announced that an investigation had been opened into the incident. The prosecutor’s office has also opened an investigation into death threats against three Israeli athletes. Since the Olympics began, this antisemitic instance marks the second time the Israeli soccer team has faced protesters during a match. "Bring on the loudest protests. They make us work harder," said Israeli head coach Guy Luzon in response.

Protection for Israeli athletes amid threats

As antisemitic protests grow increasingly tense and violent worldwide, Israeli athletes have been under strong protection from police and Olympic officials due to safety concerns. Additionally, Israeli athletes competing in Paris are being escorted by elite tactical units and are under 24-hour protective surveillance. Paris 2024 Olympics - Football - Men's Group D - Israel vs Paraguay - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - July 27, 2024. Protestors display an anti Olympics banner and the flag of Palestine in the stands during the match. (credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS)

To assess safety concerns, France is deploying 35,000 officers each day for the Olympics and 45,000 for the opening ceremonies. Israeli athletes have been the target of terrorist attacks during the Olympic games in the past. Known as the Munich Massacre, at the 1972 Olympic Games, 11 Israeli athletes and a German police officer were killed by Palestinian terrorists.

Israeli athletes receive death threats

This year, 15 Israeli athletes received threatening messages from a group that describes themselves as "People’s Defense Organization." This letter announced that the “organization” intends to harm any Israeli presence at the Olympics.

“The fate of the Zionists will be like the fate of the Palestinians in Gaza if the Zionists continue to threaten everyone,” the letter read. “Therefore, you’re not invited to Paris 2024. If you come, take into account that we intend to repeat the events of Munich 1972.”