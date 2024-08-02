BBC executive dismisses letter from Jewish staff highlighting systemic antisemitism at network

Over 200 BBC staff, contractors, suppliers, and contributors wrote to the board and Samir Shah, the BBC chairman, in July to demand “an urgent formal investigation” into what the letter described as “anti-Jewish racism” at the BBC, The Telegraph reported on Friday.

The signatories stated that “Jews don’t count” and declared that antisemitism is systematic at the BBC, according to The Telegraph.

Shah dismissed the calls for an investigation, praised the BBC’s “inclusive” culture, and highlighted a process for whistle-blowers in response to the letter.

At the end of July, he said it was of “great concern” that some staff felt that way but that he believes the corporation is “successful” in creating an “inclusive working environment where people from all backgrounds feel welcome, safe and supported,” The Telegraph added.

“I am satisfied, however, that where we have made errors, the executive have acted appropriately and handled matters in accordance to the guidance as they apply to my colleagues,” Shah said. “Following your correspondence, I have asked the executive to review the papers you sent and to see if there’s anything included that has not been previously considered.” BBC presenter Martine Croxall said Hezbollah are firing missiles at Israel because they are ''concerned'' for Palestinian civilians, in an interview with former ''Jerusalem Post'' Editor-in-Chief, Yaakov Katz, July 18, 2024. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The letter included specific instances where Jewish staff experienced “prejudice and racism at work” and said that their community does not trust the BBC. It stated that there is “a widespread opinion that, when it comes to racism and discrimination at the BBC, Jews don’t count.”

They allegeed that if other minorities were treated the same, the network would have a “zero tolerance” policy.

Employees share their testimonies

“When Jews tell you they feel antisemitism, don’t question it or define it for us,” Neil Grant, a Bafta-award-winning executive producer and signatory of the letter, said, claiming that Shah was gaslighting his employees.

The letter provided examples of inaccuracy and bias in the BBC’s coverage of the war in Gaza and provided testimony from Jewish employees. It also included survey responses that show 78% of Jewish BBC readers see the network as, at minimum, biased on the Israel-Hamas War.

In addition to the 208 named signatories, there were 112 who wished to remain anonymous.

One anonymous employee said, “Every week, it gets a little harder being a Jew at the BBC. Harder to sit in the office and listen to colleagues discussing their very personal views about the war in Gaza and attacks by Hezbollah on northern Israel. Harder listening, watching, and reading the loaded output about events in the Middle East and colleagues’ partial and often offensive social media posts, and harder to go home at night and speak to friends and family who hold me responsible for the BBC contributing to the rise in antisemitism in the UK because I am an employee and so guilty by association.”

Film producer Leo Pearlman, who also signed the letter, said, “No other minority has been or will be treated with this level of disdain.”

“The response, nothing to see here, not even worthy of an investigation, gaslighting by every definition,” he added.

Another signatory, Will Daws, a managing director at Plum Pictures, said the response was “disingenuous and frankly mealy-mouthed.”

“The BBC has a systemic problem with its reporting of Israel that often crosses the line into anti-Semitism. I, for one, will not be placated with merely sympathetic words,” Daws said.

A BBC spokesman responded, “It is a great concern to us if anyone does not feel supported at work, and we have well-established and robust processes in place to handle any concerns or complaints raised with us confidentially. We have highlighted these to the signatories of the letter. As an organization, we stand united against any form of abuse, prejudice, or intolerance.”

The spokesman added that the BBC was “committed to the highest standards of impartiality” and “where staff conduct has fallen below expectations, we have taken action.”

Days earlier, the Board of Deputies of British Jews wrote to Sky News to accuse correspondent Alex Crawford of having “a disgraceful lack of professionalism” when he said that Israel has a “lust for revenge.”