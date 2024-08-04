'The brand of Harvard has been damaged': Exploring Antisemitism on U.S. college campuses

In this episode of the 'Israel Unpacked' series by the Jerusalem Post and the Jewish National Fund-USA , Michael Starr, Diaspora Affairs Correspondent, engages with Rabbi David Wolpe to dissect misconceptions about anti-Semitism, focusing on its prevalence on U.S. college campuses. Rabbi Wolpe, the Max Webb Emeritus Rabbi at Sinai Temple and scholar at Maimonides Fund and ADL, brings his extensive experience from his time at Harvard to shed light on the issue.

Describing the university's reaction as "tepid," Wolpe criticizes Harvard for allowing an encampment to take over the main thoroughfare of the campus, making Jewish students feel extremely uncomfortable. He recalls, "The idea, for example, that an encampment can take over Harvard Yard for weeks such that Jewish students were made extremely uncomfortable crossing the main thoroughfare of campus... did Harvard, I think, tremendous credibility in terms of its damage, in terms of its reputation."

When asked about the administration's handling of disciplinary actions, Wolpe is clear: suspensions and expulsions are not only warranted but essential. "The way that you signal that this behavior is not appropriate is not by saying this behavior is not appropriate, but by taking actions that demonstrate that the school won't tolerate this kind of behavior," he asserts.

Starr and Wolpe explore the rise of ideological zealotry on campuses like Harvard. Wolpe attributes this to a long history of progressive ideology filtering into academia, beginning in the 70s and 80s, significantly influenced by Soviet seeding of campuses with these ideologies. Additionally, funding from Middle Eastern countries like Qatar has encouraged certain positions among students and faculty, creating a "toxic brew" of hard leftist and Islamist resentment towards Jews and Israel.

For students entering college, Wolpe advises thorough research on campus atmospheres. "Go knowing what you're going to face and be ready, be prepared to push back if need be," he advises. He suggests considering universities that have shown strong support for Jewish students, stating, "There are so many colleges, Brandeis, Vanderbilt, Florida, many others that have opened their arms to the Jewish community."

Despite the current climate, Wolpe remains cautiously optimistic. He believes that exposing these issues can lead to positive changes. "I really think all ideological excesses, in the end, find their balance," he says. "My hope is that some of the ideological insanity that has seized some of our campuses will abate as people get older."

