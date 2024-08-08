Amid rising antisemitism, ISGAP hosts largest ever Oxford Summer Institute cohort

As global antisemitism reaches new and alarming records, the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy remains steadfast in its mission. Standing at the forefront of the fight against antisemitism, ISGAP leverages rigorous academic research and policy development to challenge this insidious form of prejudice.

By fostering scholarly collaboration and advancing education, the institute is committed to illuminating the depths of antisemitism and mobilizing efforts to eradicate it, ensuring that it is recognized, understood, and decisively addressed at every level of society.

Founder and Executive Director at ISGAP Charles Asher Small. (Credit: YOSSI ZLIGER)

“The past year has seen unprecedented levels of antisemitism in academia,” said Executive Director Charles Asher Small. “I think we underestimate the institutionalization of antisemitism inside in higher education and universities, but also in Western thought. It’s fueled by university administrations, faculty, and students alike.”

The organization’s commitment to this cause is exemplified by its annual Oxford Summer Institute, a program dedicated to developing academic curricula focused on contemporary antisemitism. This year’s unprecedented gathering of 100 distinguished academics from top institutions across the US, Canada, Europe, China, India, Bahrain, Morocco, Rwanda, and beyond is a testament to the dire need to address contemporary antisemitism through education and scholarly collaboration.

The urgency of the institute’s mission was set against the backdrop of the tragic events of Oct. 7. This date is now associated with a surge of hyper-aggressive, pervasive animosity, with some reactions verging on celebratory. Such responses reflect a deep-seated hostility that has been simmering beneath the surface and was dramatically unleashed in the aftermath of these events. Indeed, what began as a political critique of Israel escalated into overt hostility toward Jewish communities worldwide.

Professor Ansel K. Brown. (Credit: Courtesy)

Martha Kashti, a graduate of the ISGAP Wiesel King Oxford program and now a scholar at the institute, reflected on the current state of antisemitism as felt by her peers. “The urgency and shock following events like Oct. 7 made it clear that antisemitism is not a distant issue but one that affects daily life and discourse,” she said. Jewish professors who express sympathy for Israel have found themselves marginalized, and there have been troubling instances of physical assaults against Jewish students.

Prof. Ansel K. Brown, assistant professor at North Carolina Central University, admitted he was not surprised by the surge in antisemitism that swept campuses all over the world. “Oct. 7 did not instigate a surge in antisemitism,” he explained. “It merely tapped into this brooding, toxic hatred that is so much more widespread globally than we could ever fathom.”

Brown added that even the short-lived display of sympathy that he witnessed was poisoned by the undercurrent of Jew-hatred. “There was something in me that sensed how many people felt that Israel deserves it, that somehow the Jewish people are inherently deserving of maltreatment, and just some of the most brutal crimes that we’ve seen in history have been inflicted upon the Jewish people, as well as African Americans.”

David Patterson, holding the Hillel A. Feinberg Distinguished Chair in Holocaust Studies at the Ackerman Center for Holocaust Studies, University of Texas at Dallas, and Senior Research Fellow for ISGAP, also believes that what we are witnessing now is nothing new. “Antisemitism has always originated among the intellectuals, whether in theologians, philosophers, or ideologues,” he asserted. “It came from the top, from the most highly educated stratum – and what happened on Oct. 7 was the ultimate incitement.

“The discourse about Israel from the antisemites, and I’m talking about leading cultural and university intellectuals, is not calculated to clarify, to inform, or even to persuade – it is calculated to incite hatred,” he said. “And I have never seen or felt such palpable hatred in the atmosphere.”

Professor David Patterson. (Credit: Courtesy) IN THE face of the pervasive nature of antisemitism that took over campuses, Jewish students end up feeling isolated and marginalized in environments meant to foster inclusion and diversity. “Their lives have been turned upside down,” said Kashti. “They’ve faced physical and emotional harassment. I spoke to students who have been confronting it themselves, which was very inspirational, but we forget that they’re just students. I think that in some way, they had to carry this burden that they weren’t at all prepared for, and that wasn’t their fault.”

Her experience brought forth the immediate need for academic institutions to recognize and confront antisemitism on their campuses. “Universities must listen to their Jewish students and address their concerns seriously,” Kashti emphasized. The response from university administrators has often been inadequate, driven by a fear of being labeled Islamophobic and a lack of understanding of the unique nature of antisemitism.

The urgency of addressing antisemitism on college campuses is vividly expressed by both Brown and Small, who clearly stated what necessary actions need to be taken. “College campuses need to treat Jewish students like other minority groups,” said Brown. “Jewish students should be included in DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] initiatives, treated with the same sensitivity, protection, and university resources to ensure a healthy, safe, and nurturing experience.”

Small emphasized the deeper systemic issues at play, stating that “antisemitism will only be rooted out when universities stop taking money from a regime that represents the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood... Universities in the United States are acting as greedy corporations, not institutions with an extraordinarily important mission.

“If these universities are getting billions of dollars from a regime that wants to destroy Israel, destroy the Jewish people, subjugate women, and kill LGBTQ people, then we shouldn’t be shocked that students are learning this worldview in these institutes,” he said. The issue, however, is not contained within campus grounds, and Patterson asserted the broader societal implications of failing to address antisemitism effectively. “Antisemitism,” he argued, “is about a radical disconnection from the profound connection to one another, regardless of color or gender, or any of the things that make a human being matter.”

This perspective aligns with ISGAP’s mission to create a dedicated academic discipline that addresses the complexities of antisemitism, ensuring that it is recognized, studied, and challenged systematically. “We have to remember what Elie Wiesel always taught us: that antisemitism begins with the Jews, but it doesn’t end with the Jews. This is not a problem for the Jewish people or Israel: This is an attack on civilization and democracy.”

Small presented the importance of establishing contemporary antisemitism studies as an academic discipline, underscoring the need for systematic study and research in this field. “By integrating antisemitism studies into university curricula, ISGAP aims to provide educators and students with the knowledge and tools to challenge this hatred, fostering a more inclusive academic environment.

“Our enemies know our language,” Small concluded: “They know our culture, they know our institutions, and they know our universities. We, on the other hand, don’t know what’s hitting us. So, study the mind of your enemies; understand their ideology.”

At St. Catherine’s College, University of Oxford, this year’s cohort of scholars will spend two weeks developing and refining courses on contemporary antisemitism, which will be integrated into university curricula around the world. This effort is a direct response to the surge in antisemitism on campuses and aims to equip educators with the tools and knowledge to counteract this pervasive issue. IN ADDITION to developing new courses, ISGAP is building a global network of educators committed to countering antisemitism in academia. Over the past decade, hundreds of educators have participated in the summer institute, forming a robust force against academic antisemitism. This network aims to foster a community of scholars dedicated to promoting understanding and challenging antisemitism wherever it arises.

The summer institute features in-depth lectures and discussions on a range of critical topics. ISGAP Executive Director Small will speak about the importance of establishing contemporary antisemitism studies as an academic discipline, underscoring the need for systematic study and research in this field. Natan Sharansky will address the connection between anti-Zionism and antisemitism, providing insights into how these ideologies intersect and impact Jewish communities globally.

Prof. Uzi Rabi will discuss Hamas indoctrination and the dehumanization of Jews, while Prof. Amy Elman will explore the phenomenon of gaslighting in relation to the events of Oct. 7. Additionally, Prof. David Patterson will examine the parallels between historical antisemitism and modern manifestations, drawing connections between figures like Hitler and organizations like Hamas.

As ISGAP celebrates its 10th anniversary, its mission is more vital than ever. The institute’s commitment to combating antisemitism through scholarship, education, and policy advocacy continues to make a profound impact. This article was written in cooperation with ISGAP.