Stalin was Jewish, Kabbalists are pedophiles: Candace Owens spreads conspiracies with Tristan Tate

American conservative commentator Candace Ownes made a number of controversial and conspiratorial claims in the Wednesday episode of her show - including that Stalin was a Jew, Freud was a Kabbalistic pedophile, and the Germans were ethnically cleansed by the Jews after World War II.

The episode featured the American-British influencer Tristan Tate, who, alongside his infamous brother Andrew Tate, has been previously charged with rape and human trafficking in both the UK and Romania, as previously reported by the Jerusalem Post.

The two discussed several topics, including gender identity, pedophilia, and the media, while also speaking on Israel and Jews, perpetuating several antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Stalinists, according to Owens, were "part of the Jewish cabal." The term cabal is often used as an antisemitic dog whistle, according to the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and numerous other Jewish organizations.

"Jews have long been accused of being part of a secret group that controls the economic and political world order," the AJC shared on its website. "he term cabal originates from the word kabbalah, the Jewish mystical interpretation of the Hebrew Bible. Its sinister use was popularized in A Child’s History of England by Charles Dickens when it was used as an acronym for five English government ministers during the reign of King Charles II. Today, the term “cabal” is used as a dog whistle for Jewish control."

"For a very long time, the media tried to convince us that Stalin and Vladimir Lenin were antisemitic and then I learned Stalin was married a Jew," Owens said. A photograph of Stalin taken in 1937. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

She also claimed Stalin was Jewish, citing a "friend who understands Georgian."

Stalin was educated at an Orthodox Christian seminary, according to Simon Sebag Montefiore's biography Young Stalin.

While neither of Stalin's two wives have any recorded Jewish ancestry, Stalin's daughter married a Jewish man.

Svetlana, the daughter of Stalin, said "the fact that Kapler was a Jew was what bothered [her father] most of all" (Twenty Letters to a Friend: A Memoir). Svetlana went on to marry another Jewish man, and her father did not attend the wedding.

Stalin's son, Yakov, also married a Jewish woman named Yulia, which Svetlana (in her memoir) said "displeased [her] father, too. He never liked Jews."

In his memoirs, Nikita Khrushchev said Stalin had a "hostile attitude toward the Jewish nation."

Germans and WWII

Owens, alongside Tate, also claimed that Germans were ethnically cleansed following WWII and that "so many of the people who executed those crimes [against Germans] were then protected by the state of Israel."

She referenced Polish NKVD concentration camp commander Solomon Morel, who Israel refused to extradite despite requests from Poland.

Owens claimed all her "German friends were privately thanking [her]. Not only were their ancestors slaughtered, murdered, or ethnically cleansed and pushed out."

Israel and Jews

Candace Owens also argued that Jews defending Israel when "they're killing children' is tantamount to black people defending George Floyd just because they are black.

"You're not required to defend the stuff that Theodore Herzl and Netanyahu were up to simply because you're Jewish." Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media while standing in front of a portrait of Theodore Herzl, the father of modern Zionism, during a visit to the Independence Hall in Tel Aviv October 14, 2010. (credit: REUTERS/Lior Mizrahi/Pool )

"Many Jewish people that I grew up with have fallen victim to the same trap of BLM in Black America where they teach you traumas about your history in the classroom, and then you have this like fear this like slavery is going to come back," she said, seemingly suggesting that the fear of slavery, or the fear of antisemitism, is without basis.

Tristan Tate interjected to say that every time he questioned Israel, "people start [to say] oh, the Holocaust is going to come back."

"No, I have no interest in the Holocaust coming back," he continued, "however, I think the state of Israel are war criminals, and I've said this a million times."

Tate, however, added that he personally doesn't dislike people from Israel, just their government.

On Sigmund Freud

Arguing that Sigmund Freud was a "cabalist" - a term which refers to a secret group of people, deriving from the word Kabbala - Owens accused his study of Kabbala as the reason for his 'pedophilia.'

Freud created "psychoanalysis to tell women that they're just attracted to their dads. No, they were being raped when they were 7 years old because that's what you do, uh, when you worship the Kabbala."

She also said 'pedophiles are in power' because they feel nothing when harming the masses as they were abused as children. "It's not a coincidence that Justin Trudeau is gay, Obama gay, Zelensky gay, Macron gay, and married to a trans man who molested him as a child.

There is no evidence to suggest Freud had studied the Kabbala. His daughter, Anna, said he was unable to read Hebrew, and that he never studied the Talmud or the Zohar. Whilst many critics have drawn similarities between Freudian Psychoanalysis and Lurianic Kabbalah, there is nothing to suggest that Freud, a religious skeptic, had studied the latter.