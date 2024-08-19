Antisemitic New Jersey arsonist sentenced to 7 years for destroying home

An antisemitic New Jersey arsonist was sentenced to a seven-year prison sentence on Friday for a crime spree targeting Jewish residents in which he burned down a Manchester home, damaged three, and vandalized 14 others, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Manchester Police.

Manchester resident Ron Carr, 35, pled guilty on June 20 to arson, bias intimidation, and criminal mischief. On Friday, he received concurrent sentences of seven years, five years, and 18 months, respectively.

Carr, who according to WKXW-FM radio, believed that he was "saving the neighborhood" from an "infestation" of Jewish residents, began his series of attacks when he vandalized 14 homes around midnight on June 6, 2023. Manchester Police said that Carr had spray painted the houses with "Nazi symbolism."

A few hours later, Carr used accelerants to set fire to the home of a family with Hispanic background, believing that the house was owned by a Jews, according to a rebuilding fundraising project and the Manchester Police. The house was also spray-painted in the earlier acts of vandalism. WKXW-FM radio said that Carr believed that the house would be converted into a Jewish school.

“I am thankful no one was injured in these senseless acts of bigotry and hate," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement last year.

Carr was arrested on June 9, 2023, according to the police.

“This crime spree and the antisemitism that it expressed caused pain, destruction, shock, and fear among the residents of Manchester Township,” said NJ Attorney General Matthew Platkin. “No community in the State of New Jersey should feel vulnerable or anxious in the face of acts of intolerance. No resident should feel their personal safety or their home is threatened by bigotry, persecution, and violence."

Fundraiser was started to help build new home

A fundraiser was started to help the family of six to build a new home, as they reportedly did not have insurance on the newly constructed building. According to the fundraising page, the family had sold their business and invested their life savings to build the home, which they had planned to move into later that year. By August 2024, the GoFundMe had only raised $11,000.

Manchester Mayor Rob Arace said on June 9 of last year that he was disturbed and saddened to see acts of hatred and harm in the community.

"In the face of adversity, let us unite against hate and intolerance," Arace said on Facebook. "Manchester is a place where compassion, respect, and understanding prevail. We can build a community that exemplifies these values and ensures a safe and welcoming environment."