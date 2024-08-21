Chicago police arrest dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside of Israeli consulate

Dozens of protesters were arrested on Tuesday by Chicago police at an unpermitted protest outside of the Israeli consulate in Chicago during the second night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), ABC 7 reported.

At least 72 people were arrested during clashes with the police, the National Lawyers Guild Chicago stated, while Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said that between 55 and 60 people were arrested, News Nation reported.

At the protest, about 200 protesters attempted to break through a police bike line, which was held by hundreds of Chicago police officers dressed in riot gear, wearing face shields and batons.

Several of the arrested protesters have court dates for Wednesday.

The Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine has planned another protest on Wednesday afternoon, and another has been planned for Thursday, the last day of the DNC. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in front of the Israeli consulate in Chicago, August 20, 2024. (credit: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Burning American flags

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have carried signs and waved flags in support of Hamas and Hezbollah throughout the convention. Additionally, a group of protesters burned an American flag during the demonstrations while chanting, “Free, free, Palestine!”

Protests were organized by a coalition of nearly 300 organizations that are calling for an end to US aid to Israel.