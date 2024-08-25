'Symbols of Oct. 7 slaughter': Jewish group petitions for NYC keffiyeh ban - NYP

Some Jewish families and staffers are seeking a ban on the keffiyeh scarf, commonly associated with pro-Palestinian groups and identities, in New York, the New York Post reported in a Saturday exclusive.

Members of the New York United in Fighting Antisemitism group reportedly emailed Mayor Eric Adams, Schools Chancellor David Bank, and the United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew, who proposed the ban.

Why push for the ban?

The ban was allegedly proposed as the group claimed keffiyehs are “intimidating and frightening” to Jews as the scarf “promote[s] violence and hatred against Jews.”

“The keffiyehs worn in school and at school events are not merely cultural garments, they have been adopted as symbols in response to the slaughter of Jews on Oct. 7,” the group wrote.

“This symbol is prominently displayed at protests where chants, slogans, and signs openly call for the death of Israel and Jews,” it added. A boy wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh takes part in a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinian children in Gaza Strip, Istanbul, Turkey, December 23, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA)

At a number of international protests, individuals have used the keffiyeh to cover their faces, which has prevented their identification. For example, as reported by The Jerusalem Post, a man outside Columbia University shouted, “Remember the 7th of October!” in April, while another masked individual screamed, "Are you ready? The 7th of October is about to be every day. Every day. 7th of October is going to be every day for you."

October 7 is when Hamas launched its massive attacks on southern Israel. The invading terrorists killed some 1200 people. Over 250 people were abducted to Gaza during the attack, and Hamas’s use of sexual violence both on October 7 and on hostages in captivity has been well documented.

“We are also committed to providing supportive and inclusive learning environments while protecting First Amendment rights,” Department Of Education spokesman Nathaniel Styer told The New York Post.

“If there is a complaint, we assess the case and make a determination on next steps based on the facts,” he said.