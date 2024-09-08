Nearly 1/3 of Jewish teens hide faith symbols in school amid rising antisemitism - survey

A new survey reveals that about a third of Jewish teens worldwide have stopped wearing outward symbols of their faith, such as kippot or Star of David necklaces, in response to rising antisemitism.

The study, conducted by Mosaic Teens, a division of Mosaic United in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism, highlighted a disturbing trend of Jewish students concealing their identity due to hostility in school environments.

Among the nearly 800 Jewish teens surveyed, 47.4% reported experiencing antisemitism firsthand, with the majority of incidents occurring in school. The findings show that peers are the main perpetrators, with 68.7% of teens identifying their fellow students as the source of hostility.

Even more troubling is the fact that 26.6% of respondents faced antisemitism from teachers and 27.4% from school administrators, particularly in the US, where the issue appears more prevalent.

Beyond personal interactions, 14.3% of teens reported encountering antisemitic content in school assignments or curricula, a problem particularly noticeable in American schools.

Teens in school also feel targeted based on zionist affiliations

The fear of being targeted has also led to other behavioral changes. Some 35% of respondents are reluctant to post Jewish or Israeli content online, and 22% have taken steps to conceal their Jewish identity altogether since October 7, 2023, when the situation worsened globally, the study revealed.

Mosaic Teens plans to release further research to explore how the Israel-Hamas conflict has affected young Jewish people’s connection to their heritage and relationship with Israel.

The data underscores the urgent need for stronger interventions to combat antisemitism in educational settings and create an environment where Jewish students feel safe to express their identity.