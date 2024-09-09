Majority of Israelis feel unsafe outside of country due to rising antisemitism, ADL survey reveals

A new survey from the Anti-Defamation League shows that most Israelis feel unsafe when traveling abroad and are worried about the growing antisemitism around the world, the organization announced on Thursday.

The survey, conducted online by the "Maagar Mochot" (Brains Pool in Hebrew) institute, gathered responses from 501 Israelis. The findings give a clear picture of the growing fear and concern among Israelis about their safety abroad and the increasing threat of antisemitism.

Majority feel unsafe traveling abroad

According to the survey, 81% of Israelis are concerned about the current rise in antisemitism, showing that fear of hostility and discrimination against Jews is widespread.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt addresses the Never Is Now Summit on Antisemitism and Hate, earlier this month in New York City. (credit: Rony Hersch)

The survey also reveals that 80% of Israelis do not feel safe when traveling as Israelis in other countries. This highlights a growing sense of insecurity, with many feeling they are at risk of being treated unfairly or targeted for being Israeli.

Additionally, about one-third (31%) of the survey’s participants reported they have personally experienced discrimination or know someone who has been discriminated against because they are Israeli.

This suggests that many Israelis are directly impacted by antisemitism or anti-Israel attitudes, further suggesting their feelings of safety concerns might be valid.

What is the ADL

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), founded in 1913, is a leading organization dedicated to combating antisemitism, hate, and discrimination worldwide.

First founded to fight against antisemitic defamation, the ADL has expanded its mission to promote justice and fair treatment for all people. Through education, advocacy, and legal initiatives, the ADL works to protect Jewish communities, defend civil rights, and challenge all forms of hate, including racism, xenophobia, and extremism.

It also monitors and reports on hate crimes and provides resources to fight bias and promote inclusivity globally.