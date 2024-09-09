'Situation is dire': Betar warns Jews not to visit New York amid rising antisemitism

Yigal Brand, CEO of the leadership board of the World Betar Movement, called on Monday for Jews in New York and the US in general to be protected.

In his remarks, Brand joined similar calls made by members of the Betar movement, warning Jews not to visit New York City amid the rise in antisemitism in the city.

"The situation is dire, and we call on the authorities in New York to free the hands of the police and allow it to act with decisiveness against the criminals and put them on trial," Brand said.

He added that the World Betar Movement would continue to operate independently to protect the Jews of New York and the broader American Jewish community.

Antisemitic incidents recorded in New York

In August, the New York City Police Department reported 19 antisemitic incidents in New York, in comparison to the 12 recorded in August of last year. Members of the NYPD and Federal Law Enforcement create a security perimeter on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

In June, 45 antisemitic events were recorded, and 30 in July.

The State of New York reported some 1,089 hate crimes in total in 2023, with almost 44% of the hate crimes and 88% of religious-based hate crimes targeting Jews, according to a report published by the New York State Comptroller in August.

"The persistence and increase in anti-Jewish incidents have prompted targeted interventions by federal, State, and local governments, such as increased security measures at religious institutions, enhanced hate crime legislation, and working closely with community leaders to foster unity and provide support to victims," the August report noted.

The report added, "As a diverse hub of cultures, beliefs, and identities, New York’s strength has always been in the creation of community bonds that transcend these characteristics and unite us as New Yorkers."

"The fight against hate demands that we all participate in fostering communication with, understanding of and acceptance of our neighbors," the report continued.

Hannah Sarisohn and Ron Kampeas contributed to this report.