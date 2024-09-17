Greta Thunberg labeled 'antisemite of the week' amid anti-Israel activity

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been labeled "antisemite of the Week" by the Jewish watchdog group StopAntisemitism following her arrest at an anti-Israel rally. The group criticized Thunberg for aligning with protesters who oppose Israel, accusing her of turning her activism into a platform for anti-Semitism, the New York Post reported.

"She has sadly transformed her activism into a platform for vile Jew-hatred," the organization said.

Thunberg, 21, was arrested on September 4 while demonstrating with Students Against the Occupation, who called on Copenhagen University to cut ties with Israel, including climate change programs. StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez condemned Thunberg, accusing her of prioritizing hatred for Israel over environmental activism despite Israel's efforts on climate action.

Greta clouded by hate

"Sadly, Greta's hatred of the world's only Jewish nation eclipses her love of the environment. Despite Israel being a global leader in tackling climate disasters and rushing to aid in crises worldwide, Greta sides with their homicidal terrorist enemies," StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez said in a statement. Greta Thunberg posts pro-Hamas message on X (credit: screenshot)

"Her actions speak louder than her words. She claims to care about the future of humanity, but Greta's hypocrisy is on full display as she's been active in championing Hamas leaders who openly call for genocide."