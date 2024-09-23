As antisemitism soars, The Jerusalem Post rallies behind Canada’s Jews

It was a quiet afternoon in August 2024 when the tranquility of Toronto’s Jewish neighborhoods was shattered by bomb threats targeting over 100 Jewish institutions, including synagogues and community centers in Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver.

These threats forced evacuations, disrupted services, and left communities in fear. This was not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing trend that has been escalating since the October 7 massacre by Hamas, when hatred against Jews turned violent.

Just days later, pro-Hamas protests erupted outside synagogues in Toronto and Montreal, where worshippers were met with slogans glorifying terrorists and inciting violence.

These protests, often marked by flags and chants vilifying Jews and Israel, have turned sacred spaces into battlegrounds of intimidation. The message is clear: for some, it’s open season on Jews in Canada.

As Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post, I am outraged by the rise of these targeted, life-threatening incidents against Jewish communities. Fredericton Police and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) patrol in front of the apartment complex which was the scene of a shooting incident in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada August 10, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/Dan Culberson)

Canada, once a beacon of multiculturalism and tolerance, has been infiltrated by a surge of antisemitism, turning safe havens into danger zones.

A spike of antisemitism in Canada

In September 2024, antisemitic hate crimes had tripled in Toronto alone, making Jews—who make up just 1% of the population—the target of 67% of all religiously motivated hate crimes.

It’s easy to dismiss these threats as isolated acts of extremism, but the data tells a different story. In July 2024, synagogues in Vancouver and Montreal were firebombed, kosher stores were defaced with antisemitic graffiti, and Jewish schools came under gunfire.

These are not random acts; they are coordinated and emboldened assaults on a community that thrives on peace and resilience.

Next month, The Jerusalem Post editorial staff and management will travel to Toronto for our Global Media Summit on October 28 and 29, 2024. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

A mission of solidarity

This is not just another conference—it’s a mission of solidarity. We will support Canada’s Jewish community and investigate the realities on the ground.

We aim to understand why these acts of hate are escalating and how the community can better protect itself.

We are traveling to Canada because we have a duty—not just as journalists, but as members of the global Jewish family.

We are appalled by the complacency of Canadian leadership, which has failed to respond forcefully to this crisis. When swastikas appear on synagogues, bomb threats become routine, and Jewish institutions are forced to go on high alert; where are the voices condemning this hatred? Silence is complicity.

As we stand with Canadian Jews, we will also report on what should be the growing partnership between Canada and Israel—a partnership that, in the past, symbolized resilience, innovation, and hope.

At our summit, which will host over 500 leaders, business executives, politicians, philanthropists, and influencers, we will honor the unwavering support that Canadian Jews have shown Israel in its most challenging times.

Refusing to silence Jewish Canadians

We will not only address the rising tide of antisemitism but also celebrate the vibrant contributions of Jewish Canadians who refuse to be silenced.

In the face of this hatred, The Jerusalem Post will not back down. Our promise is clear: we will continue to amplify the voices of those targeted, hold accountable those who perpetrate and enable these acts, and demand a safer future for Jews everywhere.

The Jewish community in Canada deserves more than empty words of condemnation—it deserves action, protection, and solidarity.

We invite all who believe in justice to join us in Toronto, to stand against the rising tide of hate, and to affirm that antisemitism has no place in Canada—or anywhere else.

Please feel free to reach out to me personally if you are interested in taking part: zvika@jpost.com