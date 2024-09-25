Chabad of Poland commits to providing Rosh Hashanah meals for 5,000 Jews, Ukrainian refugees

Ahead of the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, Chabad of Poland has launched a campaign to provide meals and food packages for over 5,000 local Jews and displaced Ukrainian refugees to ensure they will be able to celebrate the Jewish New Year, the religious movement announced.

The movement announced that in Warsaw, Chabad will host communal prayers, festive meals, and holiday celebrations for hundreds of community members and Ukrainian Jews affected by the ongoing war with Russia.

Furthermore, to meet the needs of the growing number of participants, events will be held at Chabad of Poland’s Jewish Center on Słomińskiego Street, with six additional satellite locations across the city, the synagogue noted.

Ten rabbinic interns from Israel have also reportedly been invited to lead prayer services and perform the traditional shofar blowing.

"Our sages teach us that on this holiday, the heavenly courts review our actions from the past year," said Rabbi Sholom Ber Stambler, Director of Chabad of Poland.

'A time for action'

“The High Holidays are a time for action—repentance, prayer, and charity—demonstrating that we want to improve and be judged favorably for the year ahead," Stambler added.

Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sundown on October 2 and concludes on October 5, marks the start of the Jewish New Year.

In preparation, Chabad of Poland said it gathered thousands of apples and jars of honey, key symbols of the holiday, as well as round challah bread, chicken, fish, wine, and other traditional foods, expected to be served in Warsaw and shipped to families still in Ukraine.

Rabbi Mayer Stambler, Co-Director of Chabad of Poland, stressed the importance of ongoing support for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

"It has now been more than 30 months since the start of Russia's incursion into Ukraine. During that time, Klal Yisrael has partnered with us to help tens of thousands of Jews both in Ukraine and those who have fled. As the holidays approach, we once again turn to our partners to help us bring Yom Tov to our brothers and sisters," he said.

Supporting Ukraine's Jewish community

According to Chabad of Poland, the synagogue has played a vital role in supporting Ukraine’s Jewish community since the start of the war, providing refugees with shelter, transportation, kosher food, medical aid, financial assistance, and educational and social services.

Chabad of Poland also noted that the organization’s expenses have risen by more than $2.5 million since the conflict began.

“At the climax of our holiday prayers, we call out G-d’s recipe for success: repentance, prayer, and charity,” Stambler added. “This Rosh Hashanah, we ask for the charity we hope G-d will bestow upon us, and in turn, we extend it to those in need.”

For more information or to contribute to relief efforts, visit www.saveajew.org.