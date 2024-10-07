Police investigate antisemitic flyers left on front lawns in Metro Detroit

Some Metro Detroit residents found antisemitic flyers thrown onto their lawns and driveways this weekend, law enforcement officials said.

In Farmington Hills, flyers containing “virulent antisemitic material” were contained in plastic bags in the area of Farmington and West 14 Mile roads between Friday night and Saturday morning, Farmington Hills police said in a press release.

More than 100 bags with antisemitic material were recovered, police said. The bags contained other non-hazardous material to weigh them down.

The flyers were circulated days before the first anniversary of Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

“The timing of this detestable activity exacerbates the chilling effect on our community,” Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said in the release. “This type of hateful activity will not be tolerated in Farmington Hills and our agency will use all available resources to prevent, investigate, and prosecute those responsible for this incident.” Detroit Police car (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Farmington Hills police canvassed the area on Saturday, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. They continue to investigate the incident and are working with state and federal law enforcement, as well as the Anti-Defamation League and other community leaders where similar incidents have taken place.

Farmington Hills police are asking for the public to help them identify suspects who are responsible for distributing the material. Anyone with information related to the incident can call the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.

Flyers were also distributed in other communities. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said antisemitic literature was “discovered outside of multiple residences” in Washington Township.The Holly Police Department described a similar incident unfolding in September 2023 — residents found bags of antisemitic material weighed down with rice scattered across their neighborhoods. At the time, Holly police said communities “all across Michigan and in other states” had been targeted with similar flyers.

Earlier last year, the Oakland Press reported flyers representing racist and antisemitic beliefs were left in places throughout White Lake Township. Those flyers also were distributed in plastic bags tossed on residents’ lawns.

Rise in antisemitic incidents in Michigan

The Anti-Defamation League reported a rise in antisemitic incidents in Michigan between 2022 and 2023. There were 111 total reported incidents in 2022, including 93 instances of harassment, 17 of vandalism and one assault. In 2023, there were 267 total incidents, including 230 instances of harassment, 35 of vandalism and two assaults.

“Michigan has always been a stronghold of diversity and inclusion, but recent statistics highlight very worrisome spikes of increased antisemitism,” Carolyn Normandin, regional director for ADL Michigan, said in a press release in September before the group’s annual Walk Against Hate event.