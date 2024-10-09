Democratic Zionist org. Leader attacked, left bloodied by anti-Zionists in NYC

Co-chair of the Democratic Majority for Israel, Todd Richman, was attacked on Tuesday by a group of pro-Palestinian protestors in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, Richman can be seen standing, hand in pocket, wearing a “Bring Them Home Now” t-shirt, surrounded by the protestors, who were banging tambourines close to his face.

He then pulled out an Israeli flag and began to hold it high, only for it to be grabbed by multiple anti-Israel protestors, who attempted to rip it from his hands.

“Get the f**k off the flag,” he said in response. “Get off of me.”

One protestor, hooded in a keffiyeh and wearing a medical mask and glasses, got very close to Richman, who proceeded to pull out his cell phone, seemingly to photograph the scene unfolding. The man in front of him seemingly attempted to smack the phone out of his hand. TWO JEWISH students hold up signs which read ‘Bring them home now’ and ‘Let us grieve,’ as they counter pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside Columbia University, in New York City, on the first day of the new semester, last Tuesday. (credit: Adam Gray/Reuters)

The crowd then began to chant, “Get out of here!”

Richman wounded in confrontation with protesters

Richman can then be seen attempting to flee, only for two protestors to hook their arms through his and pull him back as another one shouts, “Take him!”

He was then smacked in the head with a tambourine, after which he pushed the assailants away.

He began walking away but was followed by the crowd. One began to shout, "P****!" at him, and he turned back around to then reveal that he had a nosebleed trailing down his chin.

This is the same woman who tried totake away @toddrichman Israeli flag, right before he was violently attacked.She is calling Jews “pigs.”: @MaxMannis https://t.co/mMA8GRnErt pic.twitter.com/LEsyy9zAEJ — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) October 7, 2024

Only then did the New York Police Department intervene, creating a protective circle around Richman.

The protestor who initially ripped his flag from his hand could be seen in another video from the same video yelling, “I’m scared of all of you because you’re pigs, you’re filthy pigs, you’re baby-murderers… Oh, look at this guy, saying I called him a filthy Jew. I said you’re a filthy pig, b***h. You’re a Zionist b****. You’re all Zionist motherf*****s, and you can all go suck a pig’s d**k. How about you go take a shower, you filthy animals?”

She was then interrupted by the singing of the pro-Israel demonstration’s singing Am Israel Chai.

Another anti-Israel protestor cried out at them, saying they are “inbred pieces of s***” and telling them to “go back to Europe.”