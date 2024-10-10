Witnessing the Intifada calls: An Israeli's view from NYC's pro-Palestinian rally

On October 7, I attended the main pro-Palestinian rally in New York City as an Israeli citizen who made aliyah from New York City in 2022.

The rally flyer, published on X/Twitter by the Within Our Lifetime (WOL) organization, said the rally would reach Times Square at 5:30 p.m. When I arrived at Times Square, demonstrators waving Palestinian flags and donned keffiyehs were scattered. I walked up and down the avenues, attempting to find the marchers.

In addition to seeing pro-Palestinian groups of people, I also saw pro-Israeli counter-protesters, some of whom attempted to debate anti-Israel demonstrators. The anti-Israel demonstrators refused to speak with the pro-Israel groups.

Finally, I followed four kaffiyeh-clad women to 33rd Street and 8th Avenue. Protesters flash an inverted triangle, a Hamas symbol, at Baruch College in New York City, June 6, 2024. (credit: LUKE TRESS)

The protest itself was not as large as expected. Organizers of the rally boasted there were thousands in attendance on X/Twitter, but my estimate is closer to several hundred. Police bearing batons lined either side of the marchers as the crowds filled the streets.

I saw two members of Neturei Karta at the rally but not a single other visibly Jewish individual.

"Long live the intifada," "Intifada, revolution," "Globalize the intifada," "Resistance is justified when people are occupied," "Israel bombs, the USA pays, how many kids did you kill today," and "From the river to the sea, Palestine is almost free," were some of the chants heard at the rally.

Anti-Israel signs and flags

Additionally, there were signs saying, "Israel has a right to go to hell," "Israel is a terrorist state," "Bombing children is not 'self-defense,'" "The US and Israel are partners in genocide," and "Israel eat s***."

One of the signs said, "NYPD, KKK, IOF, They're all the same," accompanied by the New York police badge, the IDF emblem, a Star of David, and a person divided in half, with one side depicting him as a police officer and one side depicting him as a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

There were also Green Party Jill Stein affiliates at the rally, who carried a large Israeli flag with "Racist," "Genocidal," "Not in our name," and other phrases scrawled across the Star of David in red marker.

Scores of people carried a massive Palestinian flag above their heads so that it would be visible from the sky. Another flag, in red, had Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist Abu Ali Mustafa on it, and it said "Revolution until victory" in Arabic. Another flag, in green, had a picture of the dome of the rock and said, "Defend Al Aqsa."

Numerous demonstrators wore Hamas arms or headbands, and a few Hamas flags were waved.

According to the flyer posted on social media, the demonstrators were supposed to march uptown, but they instead marched downtown to Madison Square on West 25th Street.

Once there, many packed into the small park, and others dispersed. Several stood outside the park, including ACLU protest monitors. I stood behind a US monument, where many of the march leaders gathered.

In my view, it was a sign that read "Ceasefire," an apparent contradiction to the rhetoric of the march, which was calling for an intifada and a revolution.

At this point, a leader of the march began to speak. From my point of view, I could not see the speaker, and it was very loud; there was one person who kept blowing a horn. "We need to show them we're not afraid to take to the streets on October 7," the speaker shouted.

The next day, on X/Twitter, in response to a tweet regarding a Jewish revolt at Auschwitz on October 7, 1944, WOL leader Nerdeen Kiswani said, "October 7 has always been a day against Nazism, and now it's counterpart Zionism! Long live resistance against Nazism, Zionism, white supremacy, and all forms of genocide, settler colonialism, and fascism! Long live October 7!"

October 7th has always been a day against Nazism, and now it’s counterpart Zionism! Long live resistance against Nazism, Zionism, white supremacy, and all forms of genocide, settler colonialism, and fascism! Long live October 7th! https://t.co/LSd9dbki3H — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) October 8, 2024

"We are here for one thing, and one thing only, and that is justice," the speaker said at the rally as the speech continued.

During the speech, demonstrators chanted "Allahu Akbar," meaning "God is great" in Arabic.

"We have Allah, we have truth, and we have freedom on our side," the speaker said.

During the speech, a young man jumped on the national monument and waved a Palestinian flag from the top as the crowd cheered.

During this rally, thousands of Israelis huddled in bomb shelters as rockets flew in from Lebanon, Gaza, and Yemen on the anniversary of Hamas's massacre.

Toward the end of the march, I wondered what I would think of the rally if I was not Israeli. I concluded that it would seem no different from any other protest I have attended in New York if I did not understand the symbols, the messaging embedded in the flags, the chants, and the rhetoric.