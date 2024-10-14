CAM reports record high of 324 antisemitic incidents in one week

The Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) recorded 324 anti-Semitic incidents worldwide last week, the center announced on Monday. This amounts to nearly double the highest number of anti-Semitic incidents in a single week of monitoring over the past five years.

Over forty percent of the recorded incidents took place on college campuses, marking the highest they’ve been since the emergence of anti-Israel encampments in April of this year.

Worldwide antisemitism

In September, a report was published by former New York chief judge Jonathan Lippman, calling for a significant overhaul of the City College of New York (CUNY) system to address "the levels of antisemitism and discrimination that exist on CUNY's campuses today."

CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa commented on the report's findings, saying" “The world cannot continue as if nothing has changed. This week, the Combat Antisemitism Movement recorded the highest number of antisemitic incidents since our founding over five years ago. We believe it’s also the week with the highest number of attacks on Jews since the end of the Holocaust.” A protest encampment is set up in support of Palestinians, at the University of California, Berkeley, in April. The problem with the eruption of the anti-Israel protests has been the involvement of many faculty members in reframing the notion of Palestine, the writer argues. (credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)

Last week, following the one-year anniversary of the October 7 massacre, masked pro-Palestine protesters broke into the office of a Jewish professor at the University of Melbourne in Australia in an alleged protest over his academic connection to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Dratwa added, “We say to people around the world that you have two choices — stand by and watch, knowing that hatred will eventually turn against you. Or rise up and take a stand. If you’re ready to take action, join us. This call is for people of all faiths — let’s stand together against hatred.”