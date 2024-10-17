Police arrest Maryland man for stabbing rabbi with wooden stake in antisemitic attack

A rabbi in Maryland was attacked with a wooden stake, ABC News reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 9:53 a.m. on Tuesday on the 1400 block of Arcola Avenue, prompting a response from the Montgomery County Police Department.

According to a police statement, “The investigation revealed that the victim, who is a rabbi, was walking on the sidewalk when he encountered the suspect.” The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Junior Michael Reece, allegedly swung the wooden stake at the rabbi, striking him for “unknown reasons.”

View north along Maryland State Route 186 (Brookville Road) between Shepherd Street and Turner Lane in Chevy Chase Section Three, Montgomery County, Maryland. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

After the attack, Reece fled the scene but was located by officers shortly after and taken into custody nearby.

Charged with felony assault

He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Authorities confirmed that the rabbi sustained minor wounds, and the attack is being investigated as a hate crime, according to ABC News.

Reece, who does not have a permanent address, was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit following the incident and has been charged with felony assault and other related offenses.

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to uncover further details surrounding the attack, however, they are treating the attack on the rabbi as a hate crime.