German politician resigns from the Left Party over handling of antisemitism

Henriette Quade, a long-time member of Germany's Left Party (Die Linke), has resigned, citing the party’s insufficient response to antisemitism. Quade, who has been a member of the Left Party for 24 years and a deputy in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament since 2011, will continue to serve as an independent member of parliament, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung.

In a statement shared on her website and on X (formerly Twitter), Quade criticized what she described as a “culture of silence” regarding antisemitism within the Left Party, arguing that an uncompromising fight against antisemitism is not possible “in and with this party.”

Her resignation was triggered by a recent resolution passed at the federal party conference in Halle, which called for a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas but failed to mention antisemitism. Quade criticized the resolution for omitting any reference to “murderous antisemitism” despite its focus on alleged violations of international law by the Israeli army.

Nach 24 Jahren trete ich heute aus der Partei Die Linke aus. Die Gründe dafür lege ich in meinem Austrittsschreiben dar. https://t.co/i60Y0OlZnx pic.twitter.com/WMDc80YCmu — Henriette Quade (@HenrietteQuade) October 21, 2024

“The resolution did not mention, with a single sentence, the murderous antisemitism that has been urging for the destruction of Israel since the first day of its existence,” Quade stated, as reported by Spiegel Online.

She also took issue with the party’s call to stop weapons deliveries to Israel, arguing that such a policy would leave Israel defenseless. “As long as Israel is militarily threatened, it can only avert attacks through military force,” Quade added, likening the party’s stance to its policy on Ukraine, which she described as “a policy of letting people die.” An Israeli flag flutters as police secure the area of the embassy of Israel in Berlin, Germany, October 20, 2024. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)

Divisions within the Left Party

Quade’s resignation from Die Linke underscores internal divisions within the party, particularly on issues related to international conflicts and antisemitism. By retaining her parliamentary seat as an independent, Quade has signaled her commitment to continuing her political work while distancing herself from the party’s positions, according to Die Welt .

Her departure also highlights the broader debate within the Left Party over its stance on Israel and antisemitism, which has caused tension within the party's ranks. Quade’s criticism centers on the omission of antisemitism from the party’s recent resolution, emphasizing her belief that without acknowledging antisemitism, efforts for peace may undermine Israel’s security.

Originally from Halle (Saale), Quade has been active in the party for over two decades, serving as the domestic policy spokesperson for Die Linke in Saxony-Anhalt. Her decision to resign is seen as a strong stance against what she perceives as the party’s failure to adequately confront the issue of antisemitism.