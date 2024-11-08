'We let down Dutch Jewry as we did in WWII,' King of Netherlands tells Herzog

"We disappointed Dutch Jewry during the Holocaust, and tonight, we disappointed you again," the King of the Netherlands told Israel's President Herzog on Friday.

The two spoke after violent pogroms targeting Israeli soccer fans took place in Amsterdam, during which several were injured and three went missing.

King Willem-Alexander reportedly expressed disgust and shock at the attacks that took place in his country, promising Herzog that the Dutch government would do all in its power to protect Israeli visitors and ensure their safe return to Israel.

PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG, 64 years young. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Dutch Prime Minister condemns attacks

Earlier on Friday, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof told Herzog that actions were being taken, and that the incident would be dealt with by the full force of the law.

New Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar has flown to the Netherlands to meet with officials and security forces, as well as the local Jewish communities.