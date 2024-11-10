'Rage playdate': Anti-Zionist protesters gather with kids outside Sen. Schumer's home

Anti-Israel protesters gathered along with their young children outside New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer’s home in Brooklyn, the New York Post reported on Saturday.

Pictures of the demonstration showed pastel-colored chalk covering the pavement, reading things like ‘free Palestine’ and kids drawing watermelons, an image hijacked by Hamas supporters regarding Gaza.

The NYP said that around 60 people gathered by Schumer’s residence for what was labeled as a “rage playdate” in Prospect Park West, NYC.

Parents held signs saying, “Children say stop Israel's genocide in Gaza,” while their kids drew in anti-Zionist, Palestinian-themed coloring books.

"Chuck Schumer enables genocide," one organizer claimed.

Support for Jews

In July, Schumer had said that Israel had the right to defend itself against Hezbollah when asked about a rocket attack by the terrorist organization on a football field in the Golan Heights that killed 12 children and teenagers.

He also criticized President-elect Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention in August when showing his support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"But Donald Trump, this is a guy who peddles antisemitic stereotypes. He even invited a white supremacist to Mar a Lago, and unfortunately, his prejudice goes in all directions," Schumer said.

Regarding the recent protest outside his home, Schumer’s office has not issued a statement, the NYP said.