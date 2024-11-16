NHS staff treated Jewish patients in 'distressing' incidences while wearing 'Free Palestine' badges

Some staff from the National Health Services (NHS) in the United Kingdom have been reported for “intimidating and distressing” Jewish patients for wearing “Free Palestine” badges, The Times reported on Thursday.

Numerous complaints about staff workers wearing political symbols associated with Palestinians were reported, the report noted, and the healthcare system updated its dress code as a result.

Lawyers, most notably the UK Lawyers for Israel association, have said that wearing such controversial clothing would be a potential breach of the Equality Act, warning that seeing Palestinian symbolism could make Jewish patients "hesitant to reveal their own nationality or religion," the report notes. According to the Times, incidents were reported at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London, the Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, and the Newham Hospital - both in east London, amongst others.

The director of UK Lawyers for Israel, Caroline Turner, was quoted by the Times, saying, "It is particularly concerning that some of the staff members wearing the Palestine flag pin are in senior positions, setting a very poor example for other staff.

"We are pleased that Barts Trust is now reviewing its staff dress code to include a ban on political clothing and symbols," she continued. A man wearing a protective mask walks next to an NHS sign at Cullimore Chemist, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Edgware, London, Britain January 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS)

Previous incidences this year involving NHS

In March of this year, a British NHS Trust is investigating allegations that nurses, while brandishing pro-Palestinian stickers on their uniform, forcibly ejected a nine-year-old Jewish boy with a blood disease from his bed.

Half a year later, in September, a London NHS trust apologized after it sent a weekly bulletin to its 9,000 staff telling them not to attend an antisemitism training course.

However, just last week, the Dangoor Foundation, in partnership with the UK-Israel Tech Hub at the British Embassy in Israel, launched the Dangoor Health-Tech Academy, an initiative where Israeli startups will gain critical insights into the NHS and UK healthcare system.

Danielle Greyman-Kennard, Mathilda Heller, and Globes/TNS contributed to this report.