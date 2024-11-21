American Zionists energized at Global Conference for Israel

Jewish National Fund-USA’s Global Conference for Israel wrapped up on Sunday, November 17, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas, with 2,500 supporters leaving with a renewed sense of passion, energy, and determination, having spent the past four days hearing from major Zionist thought leaders, discussing strategies to rebuild Israel’s north and south, and meeting with Israelis affected by the October 7 attacks.

Highlights of the conference included sessions with Israeli Arab Zionist, Yoseph Haddad; Entertainer Michael Rapaport, Influencer Emily Austin, Columbia University professor, Shai Davidai, JNS Editor in Chief, Jonathan Tobin, Max Webb Emeritus Rabbi, Sinai Temple, David Wolpe, Israeli Olympian, Peter Paltchik, former British commander of forces in Iraq, Colonel Richard Kemp, and Pastor Jentezen Franklin, who received the organization’s prestigious Tree of Life ® Shalom Peace Award, for his outstanding support for the land and people of Israel. Deb Zaluda opening plenary (Credit: Jim Woods Photography)

Attendees also welcomed Deb Lust Zaluda, the new president of Jewish National Fund-USA, while honoring the legacy of Dr. Sol Lizerbram, the organization's immediate past president and new Chair.

Zaluda thanked the organization for its confidence in her, saying, “As president, I’m excited to be part of shaping what happens next. Because how we do what we do will echo for many years and ensure that we can continue to expand the base of this incredible organization.”

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room as Jewish National Fund-USA’s Special in Uniform band performed for the packed audience, showcasing the beauty and inclusivity the organization has come to represent.

Reflecting on his recent visit to the site of the Nova music festival, Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson said, “Our work is to never stop dancing, to ensure that the music never stops playing. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do — in the north, in the south, and investing in the leaders of tomorrow – all for Zionism. This is our future!”

Dozens of inspiring, practical workshops were held throughout the conference on topics as diverse as space exploration powered by Negev-based start-ups; Israel and the media; social media tips and tricks; Zionist lectures; international law and geopolitical issues in the Middle East discussions; employment initiatives in Israel; and working meetings on how American philanthropists can lead rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts in Israel’s north and south through Jewish National Fund-USA.

The event also brought hundreds of high school and college students from across the country together to strategize and learn from each other and leading Zionist advocates. The conference also served as an opportunity for alumni of Alexander Muss High School in Israel to reunite. Participants from Jewish National Fund-USA’s volunteer missions to Israel, which have welcomed over 4,000 to date, also found opportunities to reunite at a bespoke dessert reception.

Speaking about Jewish National Fund-USA’s planned World Zionist Village – its largest ever initiative, the organization’s CEO, Russell F. Robinson said: "Just as Abraham's well in Beer Sheva - the first Jewish purchase in history 3,800 years ago - served as both a source of water and a gathering place for vital conversations, our World Zionist Village will become our modern well. Like the ancient well that nourished both body and soul, our Village will be a center where people come together, not just to meet their physical needs but to engage in the meaningful dialogues that sustain our shared future.”

Robinson also unveiled Jewish National Fund-USA's Million Voices for Israel campaign, announcing the organization's audacious plan to garner the support of one million partners (donors) over the next decade.

During a breakout session titled “Hashtag Zionism,” outspoken Columbia professor Shai Davidai was asked how he responds to journalists asking him about why he supports Israel’s existence. Davidai responded defiantly, saying, “I’m no longer going to dignify those questions with a response. Just as no one is asking Americans to justify the U.S.’s existence, Israel’s existence shouldn’t need to be justified!”

Hundreds of supporters have already signed up for Jewish National Fund-USA’s next Global Conference for Israel in Hollywood, Florida, October 23-26, 2025. To register, visit jnf.org/global2025.