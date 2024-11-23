Charges of terrorism: Trial of Ottawa man who made antisemitic, neo-Nazi propaganda online begins

The trial of an Ottawa man who made antisemitic propaganda videos and images began on Monday, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

The man, Patrick Gordon Macdonald, who used the alias "Dark Foreigner," pled not guilty to participating in and facilitating terrorist activity and committing an offense for a terrorist group, according to CBC.

Macdonald committed the offense for the group Atomwaffen Division, which was listed as a terrorist organization in Canada and is now a defunct group.

Charges brought forth in 2023

Charges were brought against Macdonald in 2023 after Vice News published an exposé about him and his online alias "Dark Foreigner" beginning in 2021.

Macdonald was the first person in Canada to be charged with both terrorism and hate propaganda offenses, CBC reported, citing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Federal Crown prosecutors are expected to present three witnesses who will testify about the content they saw online, along with what was found on Macdonald's digital devices after search warrants were issued for his home.

Allegations by the federal Crown prosecutor include Macdonald being present for shooting three videos, along with providing equipment to make the videos and help with producing and editing the videos, CBC reported.

An expert is expected to present a report on right-wing extremism and neo-Nazism in Canada. According to CBC, Macdonald is pleading not guilty to the charges.