‘Dirty f***ing filthy Jew’: Israeli backpackers harassed by pro-Palestinian shopkeeper in Australia

Two Israeli backpackers visiting Townsville, in Queensland, Australia, were subjected to an antisemitic verbal attack on Saturday by a local tobacco shop worker, the Anti-Defemation Commission (ADC) reported on Sunday.

The ADC is an Australian civil rights organization that combats antisemitism and other forms of hate. It was established in 1979 and now works to bridge communities, collect data on antisemitism and other biases, and respond to incidents of discrimination.

As the two backpackers in their 20s visited Flinders Tobacco on Flinders Street, they noticed the shop was raising money for “Palestine,” the ADC stated. After the backpackers asked for more details on where the donation would go, the shopkeeper reportedly became enraged.

“Get the f*** out of my store!” she yelled at them before approaching them with a shovel, ADC reported. “You are dirty f***ing filthy Jew.”

The Israelis reportedly left the shop quickly, but the shopkeeper allegedly followed them outside with her shovel raised. The backpackers recorded the incident. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 03: Pro-Jewish protesters look out towards a pro-Palestine encampment and protesters at The University Of Sydney on May 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia (credit: LISA MAREE WILLIAMS/GETTY IMAGES)

Dr. Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, condemned the incident.

"This is a scene ripped straight from the darkest pages of history—a venomous and shameful outburst dripping with hatred, teetering on the edge of violence,” Abramovich said. “Two young Israelis, eager to embrace the adventure and warmth Australia is known for, instead found themselves thrust into a nightmare they could never have imagined."

“The emotional scars inflicted on these young tourists will remain with them forever," Abramovich continued."Imagine the fear, the humiliation they must have felt as they were attacked with words and weapons alike. And imagine the chilling effect this has on Australia’s Jewish community, who will see this as yet another warning sign that antisemitism is not only alive—it’s growing, emboldened, and dangerously unchecked."

Antisemitism down under

The incident came following a rise in recorded global antisemitic incidents, which tailed Hamas’s October 7 attacks on southern Israel.

Jewish schoolgirls traveling home in Melbourne were subjected to shouts of “Heil Hitler” two weeks ago. Another Jewish student was left bruised after an antisemitic attack turned physical in September. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Australia was forced to adopt new anti-doxxing legislation after a “Jew list” was circulated by pro-Palestinian advocates.

In one of the more extreme antisemitic incidents to hit the land down under over the past year, a non-Jewish man was abducted, robbed and assaulted in Melbourne by pro-Palestinian activists for working for a Jewish employer.