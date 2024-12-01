Antisemitic attack in Vienna: Hasidic Jew assaulted, shtreimel stolen

A 66-year-old Hasidic Jew was assaulted Saturday afternoon in Vienna by suspected neo-Nazis while walking to synagogue. The attack occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Schrottgasse in Vienna-Leopoldstadt, a historically Jewish neighborhood known for its cultural and religious significance. The incident coincided with a political demonstration in the city center.

According to reports, the attackers forcibly removed the man’s shtreimel, a traditional fur hat worn by married Hasidic Jewish men during Shabbat (the Sabbath), holidays, and other religious events. For many Hasidic Jews, the shtreimel holds deep cultural and religious significance, symbolizing respect for tradition and community. The attackers, believed to be part of a neo-Nazi hooligan group known as the Vienna Dance Brigade, fled the scene with the stolen item. It was later discovered by a witness in a used clothing collection box and returned to its owner.

Vienna police apprehended two teenagers shortly after the attack. One of them, a 17-year-old Austrian, was identified as the alleged perpetrator and has been charged with disturbing the peace. Police confirmed that the State Office for State Protection and Counter-Terrorism (LSE) is investigating the case and may pursue additional charges if warranted.

Markus Dittrich, a Vienna police spokesperson, told the Austrian Press Agency (APA), “The State Office for State Protection and Counter-Terrorism Vienna is aware of the incident and will conduct further investigations if necessary.”

The assault occurred around the same time as a demonstration in downtown Vienna involving approximately 1,500 participants protesting the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) being excluded from government coalition talks. However, authorities have stressed that there is no evidence linking the antisemitic attack to the demonstration. Police stated, "The officers on site did not establish a connection to the demonstration or any political grouping."

Rising concerns over antisemitism in Europe

The attack comes amid heightened concerns about antisemitism across Europe, including in Austria, where historical ties to Nazi ideology continue to cast a shadow. The neo-Nazi Vienna Dance Brigade, reportedly linked to this incident, exemplifies the extremist groups that have been gaining attention across the continent.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward as investigations continue. The 17-year-old suspect, reportedly linked to the Vienna Dance Brigade, is under further scrutiny as authorities work to address the resurgence of extremist groups.