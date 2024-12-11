Car torched, buildings painted with anti-Israel graffiti in Australia

A car was set alight, and two properties spray painted with anti-Israel messages in Sydney just days after an arson attack at a synagogue in Melbourne, which is being investigated as terrorism, Australian authorities said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the latest attack, the second targeting the Jewish community in the Sydney suburb in three weeks, was an "outrage," and he would be briefed on it soon by a new antisemitism task force.

"This isn't an attack on a government; this is an attack on people because they happen to be Jewish. That is what has occurred," Albanese told ABC Radio.

"The idea that we take a conflict overseas and bring it here is something that is quite contrary to what Australia was built on ... this is a hate crime, it's as simple as that."

The New South Wales state police said two people wearing face coverings and dark clothing were spotted near the area when the car caught fire in the eastern suburb of Woollahra, an area with a high Jewish population. Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at the Adass Israel Synagogue in Ripponlea, Melbourne, Australia, December 6, 2024. (credit: AAP Image/Con Chronis via REUTERS)

Australia has seen a rise in antisemitic incidents since the onset of the Israel-Hamas War.

Antisemitic incidents in Australia

More than 2,000 anti-Jewish incidents were reported by volunteer community groups and Jewish organizations between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024, versus some 500 incidents in the same period a year ago, the Executive Council of Australian Jewry said in a report published this month.

Australia's Jewish community says the Albanese-led center-left government has not done enough to tackle antisemitism.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also criticized the Australian government, saying the attack on the synagogue could not be separated from the "anti-Israel spirit" of some of its policies, including support of a recent UN motion backing a Palestinian state.