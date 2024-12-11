Antisemitism impacts 64% of American Jewish women's life, work and relationships - report

A report released on Wednesday by Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America revealed the pervasiveness of antisemitism for American Jewish women, impacting every facet of their academic, professional, and social lives.

Hadassah conducted a survey of more than 1,000 women over the past two years, starting before October 7, asking about their experiences with antisemitism.

Key findings drawn from 800 of those surveyed show 62% of Jewish women reported feeling physically or psychologically unsafe, 52% reported hiding being Jewish, 33% experienced hate speech because of their Jewish or Zionist identity, and 22% of Jewish women surveyed were excluded from groups or events because of their Jewish or Zionist identity.

“Antisemitism rose by 140% last year, so Hadassah asked, ‘What does that really mean?’ Now we know the heartbreaking truth,” Hadassah National President Carol Ann Schwartz said in a statement.

“It means that here, in America, in 2024, nearly two-thirds of Jewish women we surveyed feel unsafe because being Jewish makes them a target, and nearly half have taken steps to hide who they are. Every day, Jewish women are suffering in silence, isolation, and fear as they live in the shadows of hate.” Kay and Hannah Dubrow attend a ''Stand with Israel'' rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, US, October 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

“This is a call to action for us all,” Schwartz continued in the statement. “We must urgently strengthen policies against rising antisemitism and empower our communities to rise up, together, and confront hatred in every form.”

The report included stories and direct quotes from respondents about their experiences of feeling isolated and excluded, afraid and anxious, and threatened and harassed.

Experiences of American Jewish women