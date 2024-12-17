Canadian government committee issues recommendations to tackle rising antisemitism

A Canadian parliamentary committee issued a report with 19 recommendations to address the rise in antisemitic incidents in the country last Tuesday.

Chaired by MP Lena Metlege Diab, the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights (JUST) heard testimony and reviewed evidence that highlighted increasing vandalism and violence against Jews and Jewish sites in Canada, as well as the ostracization of Jewish events and organizations, fueled by the glorification of terrorism in the wake of the October 7 Massacre.

JUST released the report Heightened Antisemitism in Canada and How to Confront It in response to the study for the House of Commons and the Canadian government to consider.

With witnesses warning that university and college campuses had become vectors of antisemitism, the committee recommended that university campuses be pushed to enforce codes of conduct and create clear reporting mechanisms for antisemitic incidents to security and staff, who should be trained to address such violations. The committee said that the standards must be communicated to staff, students, and faculty.

A government national review committee consisting of federal, provincial, and municipal representatives, as well as campus administrators, faculty, and students, was proposed to develop further recommendations to ensure a healthy campus environment. It was suggested that the federal government provide funding for the collection of data on antisemitic experiences on Canadian campuses. People leave the encampment site after an Ontario judge ordered pro-Palestinian protesters to leave their two-month-old encampment at the University of Toronto, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio)

Canadian boycotts

The recommendations called for the banning of the controversial student protest encampments, which occupied the grounds of campuses across the world beginning last April. It was further noted that rules needed to be clarified for hate speech and incitement at protests, as Canadian campuses have seen increased demonstrations against Israel's war against Hamas. Another student activism staple, Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement policies, should be opposed by academic institutions.

The committee called for the federal government to work with provincial and territorial leaders to ensure Holocaust education in schools, as well as explanations of modern-day antisemitism.

Witnesses told the committee how modern antisemitism was being concealed through certain manifestations of anti-Zionism, with some accounts detailing that antisemites at times would replace "Jew" with "Zionist" to make exclusion more palatable. Consequently, the committee proposed antisemitism training for faculty and staff, including the heads of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) offices, that utilized the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

The committee proposed greater adoption of IHRA not just in universities, but within provinces and territories, including DEI institutions. DEI programs were further recommended to include the Jewish community, with "the full diversity of the Jewish identity" acknowledged, including "Jewish peoplehood, ethnicity, nationality, multi-denominational religion, cultural diversity, and language, as well as Zionist and Indigenous aspects of Jewish identity."

With Jewish synagogues and community centers being hit by gunfire and arson attacks, the committee proposed a series of law enforcement and legal regimes to empower police and prosecutors. It was recommended that provinces and territories establish dedicated hate crime prosecution positions, and the requirement for the consent of provincial attorneys general to prosecute certain hate-motivated crimes.

The committee called for additional training for prosecutors and police hate crime units, and for the services that needed it to establish local hate crime units. Police services were recommended to develop a standard definition for "hate crime" and "hate incident" and for Statistics Canada to work with police services to improve and standardize data collection on hate crimes.

As with many countries, Canadian synagogues have seen demonstrations outside their gates against Israel-related events. The committee called for the creation of a new intimidation offense to protect movement for community buildings and houses of worship. With the committee given testimony of post-October 7 protests glorifying terrorism, the committee proposed that the display of terrorist organization symbols be banned.

The committee also recommended that the Canadian Heritage Department ensure that recipients of government funding do not advocate intolerance, discrimination, prejudice, racism or hate.

Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism special envoy Deborah Lyons praised the report on social media, saying that she looked forward to the recommendations being implemented.

"The fight against antisemitism requires Jews and non-Jews alike to stand together against hate," said Lyons.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said on X last Wednesday that the recommendations were important and urgent.

"Canada must urgently address the rising antisemitism, undertake steps to adopt these recommendations and work to protect Jews in our communities," said CIJA.

The report, citing a 2021 Statistics Canada census, noted that there were 335,295 to 404,015 Jewish Canadians. A 2024 Bnai Brith Canada report indicated that the country saw a 109% rise in antisemitic incidents in 2023.