Jewish Australian radio host fired for refusing to support Hamas

A Jewish radio host was fired after she refused to support Hamas and ‘pro-Palestinian’ views, Australian Jewish News reported on Tuesday.

Nicole, a Jewish Australian with Mexican and Israeli heritage, hosted a Latin American radio show on Radio Skid Row, a community radio station in Sydney, Australia.

Thank you @carolinemarcus for sharing this terrible story about the hateful, antisemitic treatment of Jewish woman, Nicole, at Skid Row community radio in Sydney. There must be consequences. https://t.co/1ORTkS9dqK — Senator Sarah Henderson (@SenSHenderson) December 24, 2024

Originally reported by Sky News Australia on Monday, Nicole explained that in a meeting with Radio Skid Row, she was told that if she was unable to support the October 7 attacks as ‘resistance and as something positive’ and if she refused to agree with the hostages being kept in Gaza, then she does not align with the station's values, and she could no longer work there.

Nicole told AJN in an interview that the situation began when she had covered up a ‘free Palestine’ sticker before interviewing guests on her show.

"There was nothing political at all. We talked about kids and marriage, anecdotes and stuff like that," said Nicole to AJN.

She then explained how the station’s management noticed her covering the sticker and called her into a meeting on Friday.

“They expected me to support the Palestinian resistance. I asked them what that means because I didn’t want to make assumptions,” she said to AJN.

Asked to change her opinion

According to Nicole, this is when she was told to change her public opinion on October 7 and Hamas and that she could no longer be openly supportive of freeing the hostages still held captive in Gaza.

Nicole told AJN that she refused to deny her beliefs and even attempted to explain the impact of antisemitism that has affected the Jewish community following the attacks by Hamas terrorists.

“While I was telling them how this movement, what it’s done to the Jewish community, how it’s reminiscent of the Holocaust, how it’s been really uncomfortable, and we’re scared… they were laughing at me,” she said.

Following the meeting, AJN reported via email that Radio Skid Row fired Nicole from her position.

According to Nicole, Radio Skid Row, which receives public funding, hosts a program with a similar logo to that of Hamas.

“If they’re going to be inciting hate and divisiveness, they shouldn’t be getting the funding from Sydney, from our taxes,” she told AJN. “They should be held responsible… and be more monitored.”

Not just about political views

Nicole told AJN that this situation isn't just about her being Jewish and supporting Israel.

“This is not about talking about my political views or criticizing any other views; it’s more just about finding respect for each other and finding a grey area in such a nuanced topic,” she explained.

“Because just because you’re pro, something doesn’t mean you have to be anti-something else. Everyone is suffering, and that’s not okay.”