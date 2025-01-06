‘Hero of Israeli Society’: CAM CEO Sacha Roytman recognized for post Oct. 7 work

Sacha Roytman, the CEO of Combat Antisemitism Movement, was one of the twelve recipients of the annual Zionist Council in Israel’s (ZCI) “Heroes of Israeli Society,” CAM announced on Monday.

Roytman, along with Druze-Israeli activist Lorena Khateeb, won the “Public Diplomacy and the Struggle for Israel” category of the award.

The ZCI is an organization dedicated to strengthening Israel’s Jewish-Zionist identity, according to the World Zionist Organization’s (WZP) website. It further notes that the ZCI is the educational branch in Israel of the WZP’s Department for Israel and Holocaust Commemoration Worldwide.

“The ongoing war has presented Israeli society with unprecedented challenges. Yet there are heroes among us who don’t despair, who contribute, who help and support, and who boost the Israeli spirit and strengthen us all,” Director General of the Zionist Council in Israel Oz Haim said. “It is on us to thank them, and remind everyone how much strength and power there is in Israeli society, from which we can draw optimism and hope for the rehabilitation and renewed growth of our wonderful country.”

Roytman says 'thank you'

Upon accepting the award, Roytman expressed his excitement for the accomplishment and his gratitude for the work of his organization’s staff. Combat Antisemitism Movement Director Sacha Roytman-Dratwa (credit: COMBAT ANTISEMITISM MOVEMENT)

“I’m thrilled to receive the ‘Heroes of Israeli Society’ award from the Zionist Council in Israel, and I’m so proud of the wonderful work of the Combat Antisemitism Movement over the past year,” he said.

“I must give a huge thank you to CAM’s fantastic and dedicated staff and our partners across the globe. Our joint accomplishments prove that together we can change reality,” Roytman added.

In a statement on Roytman’s reception of the ZCI award, CAM noted that it has supported and worked with “dozens of Israeli organizations and projects involved in response, recovery, and rebuilding efforts” in the wake of the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023.

The attacks left some 1,200 dead in southern Israel. Hundreds of others were taken captive and kidnapped to the Gaza Strip. One hundred hostages remain there.