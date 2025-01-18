UN unveils action plan to monitor, combat antisemitism worldwide

The United Nations introduced its Action Plan to Enhance Monitoring and Response to Antisemitism, the international body announced on Friday.

Developed by the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), the initiative establishes a comprehensive framework to address antisemitism while promoting human rights, diversity, and inclusion, the UN stated.

Central to the Action Plan is the creation of a Monitoring and Evaluation Working Group to measure the effectiveness of antisemitism-related policies. This group will work with Jewish organizations to ensure a victim-centered approach.

Regular surveys will track antisemitic attitudes, with results integrated into existing UN anti-racism programs. Education is pivotal to the plan, with the UN planning to train personnel to recognize and combat antisemitism, including Holocaust denial and distortion.

Training materials will incorporate input from Jewish communities and resources such as the UN Holocaust Outreach Programme and UNESCO’s Addressing Antisemitism Through Education guidebook. ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR to the United Nations Danny Danon attends a UN Security Council meeting following Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel in October. (credit: Stephani Spindel/Reuters)

The plan also emphasizes the use of technology to counter hate speech and disinformation. Partnerships with digital platforms aim to promote transparency and accountability, while safeguards are proposed against the misuse of generative Artificial Intelligence to amplify antisemitic narratives.

Public advocacy is another cornerstone of the action plan, which details collaborations with Jewish cultural institutions and influencers to amplify campaigns countering antisemitic stereotypes.

Events like International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the UNAOC’s PLURAL+ Youth Video Festival will be expanded to highlight the dangers of antisemitism and promote inclusivity.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres addressed the persistence of antisemitism, emphasizing its deep historical roots.

Reflecting on the expulsion of Jews from Portugal in the 15th century and the atrocities of the Holocaust, he underscored the enduring nature of this hatred. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“No form of prejudice or hatred should find a home anywhere,” he stated, going on to reiterate the UN’s responsibility to address antisemitism worldwide.

More initiatives to combat antisemitism are needed

The UN is urging member states to develop and implement comprehensive strategies to combat antisemitism, appoint national coordinators, and incorporate educational initiatives that promote respect and understanding.

“Denounce antisemitism swiftly, clearly, and unequivocally, whenever and wherever it occurs,” the Action Plan stresses.

The plan comes in the wake of the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas, which resulted in the largest single-day murder of Jews since the Holocaust.

UNAOC High Representative Miguel Ángel Moratinos condemned these events and their aftermath, stressing the increased insecurity felt by Jewish communities.

Reports reveal a sharp rise in physical attacks on synagogues and harassment, particularly in Europe and North America, where many Jews now avoid displaying visible signs of their identity.

The Action Plan draws on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the IHRA working definition of antisemitism.

Historical milestones, such as the UN’s designation of January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, reaffirm the organization’s commitment to this cause.

Antisemitism, the plan emphasizes, is not just a Jewish issue. Citing former UK Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, it warns, “The hate that begins with Jews never ends with Jews.”