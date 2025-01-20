American and Israeli students present solutions to combat antisemitism

In an emotional event titled “Lights of Innovation,” students from leading campuses in the US and Israel showcased groundbreaking solutions developed through a unique collaboration between HIT Holon Institute of Technology and The ADIR Challenge Foundation.

The foundation, established in response to the events of October 7, aims to develop comprehensive and practical strategies to combat the surge of antisemitism on social networks and campuses in the US. The foundation serves as an accelerator for technological initiatives aimed at countering hate speech and antisemitism, fostering global partnerships to unite the brightest minds against this phenomenon.

Named after Adir Masika, who was killed at the Nova festival while heroically fighting off attackers to save his partner and her friend, the event featured a competition between five mixed teams of students. Judges included industry leaders such as Yifat Bechor, CEO of Unistream; Shiran Malmadovsky-Somekh, Founder and CEO of Generative AI for Good; and Omer Dagan, CEO of OCT7.

Addressing antisemitism through innovation

“The events of October 7 underscored the profound ignorance among young people in the U.S. and Europe regarding the history of the Jewish people and the conflict with our neighbors,” said Tali Malach Banaim, head of HIT’s FUTURE Entrepreneurship Center. “This ignorance enables extremist groups to incite thousands through viral trends on social networks, amplifying the hate events we witness today.

This program empowers our students to make a difference by developing innovative ideas to combat antisemitism. Through industry mentorship and workshops in design thinking, generative AI, and entrepreneurial skills, students were able to develop groundbreaking solutions in a relatively short period of time.”

Winning Project: Interactive Television Series

The projects were based on research by The ADIR Challenge Foundation, which identified gaps in the fight against antisemitism that could be addressed using technology, particularly generative AI.

The winning team, Team Wolves, created an interactive three-episode television series inspired by the events of October 7. The series allows viewers to intervene in the storyline and attempt to change its course. As their prize, team members will travel to New York to meet with entrepreneurs and investors to further develop their project.

The event opened with remarks by HIT President Prof. Eduard Yakubov: “I am extremely proud of this collaboration, which reflects the core values and DNA of our institution. This initiative will play a significant role in advancing efforts on behalf of the Jewish people worldwide. Together, we will succeed!”

Muriel Lotan, Adir Masika’s aunt and founder of The ADIR Challenge Foundation, emphasized the importance of perseverance: “Even in the darkest times, we have the determination and courage to lead change. The collaboration between American and Israeli students has resulted in groundbreaking technological initiatives with global impact. As Adir would say, ‘Give me a big challenge, and I’ll find a way to solve it.’”

Adir’s brother, Liran Masika, who oversees youth initiatives for the foundation, spoke of the importance of the projects developed in his brother’s memory: “As a bereaved brother, you constantly think about how Adir would want to be commemorated.

The projects you, the students, are developing here, and our efforts to connect and encourage entrepreneurs to fight antisemitism, are exactly the kind of impact he would have wanted. We must fight and stop ignoring antisemitism. Projects like yours can shatter the glass ceiling and turn antisemitism into a shameful and marginal phenomenon.”

Student Testimonials

Participants, including Zehava Levy and Penina Gold from the US, shared their experiences: “Antisemitism on US campuses is surging, and we’re fighting a battle that no one sees. Participating in this program was an obvious choice for us because we understood its importance.” This event highlights the power of collaboration, innovation, and determination in addressing one of the most pressing challenges of our time.

