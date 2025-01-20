Multiple anti-Israel Wikipedia editors banned after targeting ADL, spreading hate

Multiple anti-Israel Wikipedia editors were topic-banned after targeting the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and spreading misinformation and hate across the site, the ADL announced on Friday.

The users were banned from editing any topics surrounding Israel following an investigation by the Wikipedia arbitration board.

One banned user, who was part of the ‘bad-faith’ campaign, was reportedly banned outright from editing the online encyclopedia.

The ADL said it welcomed this news, as the multiple users who enacted the smear campaign against the organization focused on spreading hate regarding the discussion of Israel and Palestine.

"We're pleased that the Wikipedia arbitration board has taken disciplinary action against some editors who, in our view, have spread malicious, false, and biased information about Zionism and Israel across the platform,” Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director, said. (credit: StandWithUs/Shutterstock)

Greenblatt continued, “It's worth noting that several of the chief instigators of the campaign against ADL are among those now facing topic bans or outright bans for their behavior”

Imperative to 'undo the harm'

"In light of this, it is now imperative for Wikipedia to begin work immediately to undo the harm caused by these rogue but prolific editors who literally have wreaked havoc across the platform, causing untold harm to potentially hundreds of entries about Israel, the Oct. 7 massacre, Zionism and topics relating to antisemitism.

"As we have said before, Wikipedia needs to wake up to the reality that this is a systemic problem across the platform that needs immediate action. There is still a lot more that must be done to ensure that Wikipedia can live up to its policy around the encyclopedia holding a neutral point of view.”