Harvard: Anti-Zionist discrimination violates school policy

Harvard has agreed to "undertake important actions to combat antisemitism on its campus" as part of its settlement with Students Against Antisemitism, the law firm representing Students Against Antisemitism announced in a statement Tuesday.

The resolution aligns with Harvard's commitment to combating antisemitism and ensuring Jewish and Israeli students are welcome on campus and that complaints of discrimination and harassment against Jewish and Israeli students are "treated in the same manner and with the same urgency as all protected groups," the statement said.

What came of the settlement?

As part of the settlement, Harvard agreed to post a Frequently Asked Questions document relating to the school's non-discrimination and anti-bullying policies clarifying that both Jewish and Israeli identities are covered by the policies.

According to the release, the FAQ will include the following statement: A student stands and whistles while holding his cap with the words 'End The Occupation' during the 373rd Commencement Exercises at Harvard University, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 23, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

"For many Jewish people, Zionism is a part of their Jewish identity. Conduct that would violate the Non-Discrimination Policy if targeting Jewish or Israeli people can also violate the policy if directed toward Zionists. Examples of such conduct include excluding Zionists from an open event, calling for the death of Zionists, applying a ‘no Zionist’ litmus test for participation in any Harvard activity, using or disseminating tropes, stereotypes, and conspiracies about Zionists (e.g., ‘Zionists control the media’), or demanding a person who is or is perceived to be Jewish or Israeli to state a position on Israel or Zionism to harass or discriminate.”

A Harvard spokesperson said in the release that the school is committed to "ensuring our Jewish community is embraced, respected and can thrive."

"We are resolute in our efforts to confront antisemitism and will continue to implement robust steps to maintain a welcoming, open, and safe campus environment where every student feels a sense of belonging," the spokesperson said.

Harvard is demonstrating leadership in the fight against antisemitism and in upholding the rights of Jewish students, a Students Against Antisemitism spokesperson said.

Marc Kasowitz of Kasowitz Benson Torres, LLP, counsel for Students Against Antisemitism, said the settlement includes specific, meaningful actions to combat antisemitism, hate, and bias on college campuses that "illustrate the University’s strong commitment to further protecting their Jewish and Israeli community."