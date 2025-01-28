Montana Tucker joins former neo-Nazi to discuss Holocaust history, combat antisemitism

Montana Tucker was joined by Arno Michaelis, a former Neo-Nazi, to unite against Jewish hate in a video shared by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In the video filmed at the Santa Monica Pier in Southern California, the influencer and activist stood alongside Michaelis, asking passersby to engage in meaningful street conversations about antisemitism and Holocaust history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montana Tucker (@montanatucker)

The initiative came after a recent CAM study found 61% of American Jews had personally experienced antisemitism since October 7, 2023, highlighting a concerning rise in global antisemitism and making Holocaust education more crucial than ever before.

“As the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, I feel a deep responsibility to share their stories and ensure the lessons of the Holocaust are never forgotten,” Tucker said.

“Standing alongside someone like Arno, who represents the power of transformation and redemption, shows that even in the darkest places, there’s hope for change. Together, we’re proving that education and honest conversations can break down barriers and create a path toward understanding and unity.” Visitors seen at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022, ahead of Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Reshaping biases

Published on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the eightieth anniversary of the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, the CAM collaboration between Tucker and Michaeli aimed to demonstrate how education and empathy can overcome hate.

Having renounced his neo-Nazi ideology three decades ago, Michaelis now dedicates his life to combating extremism and sharing his story of change as a public speaker, filmmaker, and author, as well as an interventionist at Parents 4 Peace.

CAM is a global coalition engaging more than 850 partner organizations and five million people from a diverse array of religious, political, and cultural backgrounds in the common mission of fighting antisemitism.