‘We are united’: NYC Jewish, Muslim community members commemorate Auschwitz liberation

Members of New York City’s Jewish and Muslim communities came together on Wednesday for an interfaith forum commemorating the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp’s 80th anniversary.

The event was hosted by Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), an NGO that works to fight Jew-hatred around the world, and Pakistani-American NYC community leader, Raja Azad Gul.

“Muslim and Jewish community coming together to remember the horrific holocaust 80 years ago on this Holocaust remembrance Day,” Gul wrote of the event on X/Twitter. “We cannot let anything divide us we must unite against hate we must stand united as we have always done. We are in the best city in the world #OneNewYork.”

According to Gul’s social media, he works to strengthen relations between NYC police (NYPD) and the communities they serve.

“I stand with my Jewish brothers always, everywhere,” CAM quoted Gul as saying at the event. “Whatever happens, we are united.” Members of New York City’s Jewish and Muslim communities came together on Wednesday for an interfaith forum commemorating the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp’s 80th anniversary. (credit: Ohad Kab/Combat Antisemitism Movement)

Supporting Israel's right to defend itself

Among those who spoke at the commemoration was Czech-born Holocaust survivor Dolly Rabinowitz, who urged the global community to support Israel’s right to defend itself in the wake of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 massacre.

“I keep praying that the Lord God will save all of us human beings from the atrocities that I went through as a young girl,” CAM cited Rabinowitz as saying.

CAM Chief Government Affairs Officer Lisa Katz also spoke at the event.

"The memory of the Holocaust reminds us that the seeds of hatred must be confronted wherever they appear," Katz said.

This is why interfaith events like this one are so important. They remind us that what unites us is far greater than what divides us. When people of different faiths, cultures, and backgrounds come together, we create a powerful counter-force to hate. True leadership brings people together, and together, we can demonstrate that love, understanding, and respect can triumph over prejudice and division.”

Katz awarded Gul with CAM’s Community Excellence Award.

Revital Yakin Krakovsky, the Deputy CEO of the International March of the Living and CAM Senior Advisor, also addressed those in attendance.

“The fact that we are hosted here, by Raja Azad Gul, is not merely symbolic — it carries a powerful message of hope. It demonstrates a rejection of extremism and division by the majority who embrace peaceful coexistence,” Krakovsky said.

“We must stand united against this rising tide of hate. We must fight it together. Throughout history, despite numerous challenges, Jews and Muslims have coexisted and found compassion for one another in times of war and conflict.”

Rabbi Eric Greenberg, Brooklyn Jewish leader Dovi Zeitlin, NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor, NYPD Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy, NYPD Inspector Adeel Rana, and community activist Devorah Halberstam were also present.

Halberstam’s son Ari was murdered in the 1994 Brooklyn Bridge terrorist attack at the age of 16.